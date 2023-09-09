Is England vs Argentina on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England have rarely gone into a competition as such underdogs, and it’s even more surprising considering they reached the final of the last Rugby World Cup in Japan four years ago, but the levels of optimism have never been lower before their opening game against Argentina.

While the tag of underdogs might do them some favours, under Steve Borthwick - who took charge of his first match in February - England have struggled. They have won just two of their nine fixtures in 2023, and in the summer nations series, both failed to sell out Twickenham, and failed to beat Fiji.

England have moved out of the spotlight and across the channel, to their base at Le Touquet in northern France in a hope that will rejuvinate a squad who conceded 30 tries in their last nine matches, including 12 in the competition warm-up clashes.

The fans will be hoping England can push on from their poor year and perform on the highest stage, starting off against Argentina.

When is England vs Argentina?

England take on Argentina in their first Rugby World Cup match of Pool D on Saturday 9 September at 8pm BST at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV1 and streaming platform ITVX website and app, with coverage starting at 6.45pm BST.

What is the team news?

England could make a surprise decision and select Alex Mitchell at scrum half for the opening match. Mitchell was not in the original 33-man squad for the tournament, but was called up following an injury to Jack van Poortvliet. It would be a huge call by Borthwick and could see the experienced Ben Youngs and Danny Care start on the bench.

Tom Curry is likely to come into the sided after a month out with an ankle problem, and has not played since Sale’s defeat in the Premiership final. While England will be without Owen Farrell after he was ruled out following his red card against Wales.

Confirmed line-ups:

England XV: Freddie Steward, Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Alex Mitchell, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Ben Earl

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, George Martin, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence

Argentina XV: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya, Thomas Gallo

Replacements: Augustin Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Matias Moroni

Odds and tips

England evens

Draw 17/1

Argentina 10/11

Prediction

It will be a close-fought game, but there will be tries scored on both sides and England will just come out on top. England 18-15 Argentina.