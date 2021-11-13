England vs Australia LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from 2021 Autumn international fixture today
Follow live coverage as England take on Australia in the Autumn Nations Series at Twickenham
Follow live coverage as England take on Australia in the Autumn Nations Series at Twickenham tonight.
Eddie Jones’ side kicked off their autumn with an 11-try rout over Tonga a week ago but things get a whole lot tougher when they welcome their old rivals to HQ on Saturday evening.
Jones has been adding fuel to the fire ahead of this contest against his fellow countrymen but his team’s task has been made no easier with the absences of props Joe Marler and Ellis Genge, both having being ruled out after testing positive for Covid. Owen Farrell is back, however, after missing last weekend after a false positive test result.
Australia have some selection issues of their own and will be without both Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou after concussions. The Wallabies fell to defeat against Scotland a week ago.
Follow all the latest updates and analysis from Twickenham throughout:
The England skipper’s back
Emma vs Eddie
There will be more than 80,000 people packed in to Twickenham today, but Emma Raducanu won’t be one of them. It is understood that having been made aware of Eddie Jones’ comments last week the US Open champion declined an invite to attend either this game or next week’s clash with South Africa.
Jones confirmed that he had written privately to Raducanu to explain his ham-handed attempt to keep Marcus Smith grounded.
One to watch - Nic White
Eddie Jones had plenty of nice words to say about Nic White this week, the former Exeter scrum-half a developed player in recent years.
Without Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi in midfield, White takes on additional importance, with the Wallabies likely to play off nine a lot of the time. A shrewd kicker, White will also surely try to test out this new-look England backfield – it will be fascinating to watch how England set up in obvious kick return situations with Tuilagi on the wing.
White was also compared to a wicketkeeper in the build-up to this game due to his chatty, in your face nature on the pitch – after Matthew Wade’s heroics at the T20 World Cup on Thursday evening it has been a good week for chirpy Australians.
One to watch - Bevan Rodd
It has been a strange week for Bevan Rodd. He would have begun it preparing for the start of Sale Sharks’ Premiership Rugby Cup campaign but now finds himself ready to run out, on debut, in front of a Twickenham full house for an encounter with fierce
Scottish born but reared on the Isle of Man, Jones believes Rodd to be the most promising loosehead in the country, and while he would probably not have preferred to give him a debut after three days of training, needs must. Rodd was in camp with England both in the summer and in September, partly to keep him away from the clutches of Gregor Townsend who was rather keen to tempt him north, but he has had limited time to prepare with new teammates. He will, for instance, have only fully met Jamie George on Wednesday.
It is not the worst week to blood a loosehead – Australia are short of their two top tightheads, of course - but England will very quickly find out if the Shark can sink or swim at this level.
England vs Australia - Talking points
Team News - Australia
England aren’t the only team with prop problems. Australia rather hit a bump at Murrayfield last weekend, beaten in a nerve-jangler by Scotland, and defeat was compounded by the news that neither Allan Alaalatoa nor Taniela Tupou would be available. That forces the experienced James Slipper to switch sides and, in quite the story, Ollie Hoskins to get a late call, with the solid London Irish performer’s proximity counting in his favour and ready for a, not undeserved, but unexpected debut.
Kurtley Beale is back in the starting side lending experience and ball-playing ability at full-back, while in the absence of Quade Cooper it is again James O’Connor at fly-half. On the bench lurks the imposing frame of Will Skelton, rediscovered at Saracens and now stomping around with typical elephantine elegance at La Rochelle.
Team News - England
Let’s peruse more fully at the England team, then. Having spent much of the week considering who to leave out in midfield with Owen Farrell back available and Marcus Smith fully fit, Eddie Jones has made four go into three by pushing Manu Tuilagi on to the wing for just the second time in an England shirt. That allows Smith and Farrell to form a midfield playmaking partnership, with Henry Slade retaining his place at outside centre. Adam Radwan is the unfortunate man left out.
Before Ellis Genge’s positive test, the England pack was unchanged, a back row that functioned well last week kept in place for a significantly sterner test with Sam Underhill’s shoulder swiftly healing after a first half bang against Tonga. There is extra beef on the bench, with a six forwards, two backs split, enabling a return to an England matchday squad for Sam Simmonds. Sale scrum-half Raffi Quirke awaits a debut.
England’s Covid chaos
New week, same Covid chaos for Eddie Jones, with news of a positive test on match eve disrupting the England head coach’s plans again. Unlike last week, the RFU are satisfied that Ellis Genge’s positive is not false, and with Joe Marler already in isolation after his positive test on Monday Jones is down his two first-choice looseheads.
Bevan Rodd thus steps up and steps in to start on debut, with Trevor Davison, more typically a tighthead but capable on both sides, on to the bench.
Fortunately, the RFU confirmed this morning that all PCR tests conducted yesterday were negative.
England vs Australia
