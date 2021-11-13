✕ Close "Australia have inferiority complex against England" - says head coach Jones

Follow live coverage as England take on Australia in the Autumn Nations Series at Twickenham tonight.

Eddie Jones’ side kicked off their autumn with an 11-try rout over Tonga a week ago but things get a whole lot tougher when they welcome their old rivals to HQ on Saturday evening.

Jones has been adding fuel to the fire ahead of this contest against his fellow countrymen but his team’s task has been made no easier with the absences of props Joe Marler and Ellis Genge, both having being ruled out after testing positive for Covid. Owen Farrell is back, however, after missing last weekend after a false positive test result.

Australia have some selection issues of their own and will be without both Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou after concussions. The Wallabies fell to defeat against Scotland a week ago.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis from Twickenham throughout: