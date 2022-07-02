Australia vs England LIVE rugby: Latest build-up as Courtney Lawes captains in Perth
Follow all the action from the first Test of England’s summer tour
England kick off their summer tour against Australia in Perth today.
Courtney Lawes captains the side with Owen Farrell overlooked for the first time since 2018, with head coach Eddie Jones impressed with how the Northampton flanker deputised in the autumn and Six Nations. Farrell has made a full recovery from the ankle injuries that have disrupted his season and features in the midfield, lining up between fly-half Marcus Smith and outside centre Joe Marchant.
Joe Cokanasiga provides tackle-busting power on the left wing in his first Test for a year having overcome a series of setbacks, including injury and Covid. Danny Care completes his stunning international comeback by starting at scrum-half with Harry Randall unable to even win a spot on the bench, where the uncapped Jack van Poortvliet provides cover.
For Australia, Quade Cooper plays his first Test since helping the Wallabies to a narrow win against Japan in October and edges James O’Connor and Noah Lolesio for the number 10 jersey. Lolesio provides cover for Cooper from the bench but O’Connor has been left out of the matchday 23 altogether.
Follow all the action with our live blog following the conclusion of New Zealand vs Ireland:
Try? New Zealand 35-12 Ireland, 58 minutes
Can Ireland punch over? Again their continutity is good as forwards and backs use the ball comfortably. Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong combine nicely.
Now then - has Joey Carbery got that down? Has a high tackle prevented him? Karl Dickson has called for a consultation with Marius van der Westhuizen...
New Zealand 35-12 Ireland, 56 minutes
Samisoni Taukei’aho has replaced Codie Taylor in the New Zealand front row, and Angus Ta’avao is on, too, on the tighthead.
Sevu Reece nearly snares another intercept score, but can’t collect his flick up. Penalty to Ireland for a deliberate knock-on.
Irish changes now, too - Bundee Aki for Keith Earls (Garry Ringrose will occupy the right wing) and Jack Conan for Caelan Doris. Dan Sheehan hits his lineout jumper inside the New Zealand 22.
TRY! NEW ZEALAND 35-12 Ireland (Ardie Savea try, 54 minutes)
A thing of beauty from Ardie Savea! His first score was opportunistic, this is outstanding, collecting a miss ball in the 13 channel and showing his dynamite feet, skipping to the outside of Garry Ringrose.
Robbie Henshaw is next to have a go at ending Savea’s charge, but falls from his pumping piston limbs, and Keith Earls cannot halt his progress, either. Savea has two, New Zealand have five and the lead is restored to 23 by Jordie Barrett’s clean kick.
New Zealand 28-12 Ireland, 52 minutes
Relief for Ireland - New Zealand have a nudge on but only due to an early shunt before Aaron Smith had fed the ball in. Joey Carbery punts for the safe embrace of the touchline. Only a free kick, so still New Zealand’s ball.
New Zealand 28-12 Ireland, 51 minutes
Penalty to New Zealand as Andrew Porter is deemed to have gone down. More of the same, say the burly-men, again binding to one another for a second scrum.
New Zealand 28-12 Ireland, 49 minutes
Dan Sheehan is offside in midfield. Another New Zealand penalty.
James Ryan receives some treatment as the All Blacks make their minds up over what to do with it. Peter O’Mahony, who has taken over the captaincy from Johnny Sexton, it appears, has a word with Karl Dickson about the legality of New Zealand’s ruck clearouts, but othing requires a further look.
Eventually, New Zealand signal for a scrum. Six metres or so out, directly in front of the crossbar. Purring with possibilities.
New Zealand 28-12 Ireland, 47 minutes
Delicious handling from Aaron Smith, flicking blindly out the back door to Leicester Fainga’anuku. Sam Whitelock wins the next collision and Peter O’Mahony then has a second dig at the ruck having tumbled off his feet when first contesting. Penalty New Zealand - and into the Irish 22 they saunter for a lineout.
New Zealand 28-12 Ireland, 46 minutes
New Zealand are again penalised soon after the restart. That’s three in six second-half minutes against the All Blacks - not how Ian Foster would have wanted his side to resume.
Ireland make a mess of their lineout, though, and Codie Taylor sniffs out the morsels on the floor to grant New Zealand attacking ball on halfway.
TRY! New Zealand 28-12 IRELAND (Garry Ringrose try, 44 minutes)
The perfect start to the half for Ireland! New Zealand twice infringe at the ruck, allowing Ireland to work the phases and chose their moment to look to strike out wide. Joey Carbery is fizzed a nice pass by Jamison Gibson-Park behind the forward carriers, and Hugo Keenan drives close.
A quick recycle and Ireland swing the ball to the left, James Lowe spinning out of a tackle and offloading to Garry Ringrose, who does very, very well to reach for the corner just as Ardie Savea arrives to drive him into touch. Carbery’s fine conversion ensures it is a seven pointer.
New Zealand 28-5 Ireland, 42 minutes
Limited early progress for the ball, and as it begins to crab infield, Dan Sheehan is forced to go it alone. Joey Carbery also casts a rather lonely figure as he wanders to the blindside, and is a little fortunate that George Bower’s failure to roll away earns Ireland a penalty. Once more to the corner.
