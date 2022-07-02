England face Australia in Perth (Getty Images)

England kick off their summer tour against Australia in Perth today.

Courtney Lawes captains the side with Owen Farrell overlooked for the first time since 2018, with head coach Eddie Jones impressed with how the Northampton flanker deputised in the autumn and Six Nations. Farrell has made a full recovery from the ankle injuries that have disrupted his season and features in the midfield, lining up between fly-half Marcus Smith and outside centre Joe Marchant.

Joe Cokanasiga provides tackle-busting power on the left wing in his first Test for a year having overcome a series of setbacks, including injury and Covid. Danny Care completes his stunning international comeback by starting at scrum-half with Harry Randall unable to even win a spot on the bench, where the uncapped Jack van Poortvliet provides cover.

For Australia, Quade Cooper plays his first Test since helping the Wallabies to a narrow win against Japan in October and edges James O’Connor and Noah Lolesio for the number 10 jersey. Lolesio provides cover for Cooper from the bench but O’Connor has been left out of the matchday 23 altogether.

Follow all the action with our live blog following the conclusion of New Zealand vs Ireland: