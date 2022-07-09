(Getty Images)

England face Australia in the second Test of a three-match series on Saturday, looking to avenge the disheartening defeat they suffered in Perth a week ago.

England lost 30-28 – their first defeat by the Wallabies since 2015 and the first time Eddie Jones has been on the wrong side of a result against the country of his birth since taking over as head coach of the Red Rose - but that scoreline obscures the fact that they trailed 30-14 at the death before late Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet tries added a veneer of respectability.

Australia had been down to 14 men since Darcy Swain’s 34th-minute red card for headbutting Jonny Hill but the disjointed visitors failed to capitalise and Jones has rung the changes for the second Test at Lang Stadium in Brisbane as they try to keep the series alive.

He has opted for the greeness of youth with Tommy Freeman, Guy Porter and Van Poortvliet all starting and as calls for a change of coach grow with little more than a year to go until the World Cup, getting a result is imperative.

Follow all the action with our live blog, following the conclusion of New Zealand vs Ireland: