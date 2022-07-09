England face Australia in the second Test of a three-match series on Saturday, looking to avenge the disheartening defeat they suffered in Perth a week ago.

England lost 30-28 – their first defeat by the Wallabies since 2015 and the first time Eddie Jones has been on the wrong side of a result against the country of his birth since taking over as head coach of the Red Rose - but that scoreline obscures the fact that they trailed 30-14 at the death before late Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet tries added a veneer of respectability.

Australia had been down to 14 men since Darcy Swain’s 34th-minute red card for headbutting Jonny Hill but the disjointed visitors failed to capitalise and Jones has rung the changes for the second Test at Lang Stadium in Brisbane as they try to keep the series alive.

He has opted for the greeness of youth with Tommy Freeman, Guy Porter and Van Poortvliet all starting and as calls for a change of coach grow with little more than a year to go until the World Cup, getting a result is imperative.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second Test:

When is Australia vs England?

The match will be played at Lang Park in Brisbane, Australia on Saturday 9 July, kick-off is slated for 10:55am BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, coverage starts at 10:15am BST.

As well as showing England in Australia this summer, Sky Sports will have Ireland’s five-match tour of New Zealand, Wales’ three-Test tour of South Africa and Scotland’s three-Test tour of Argentina.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Eddie Jones has gone with two debutants in the backline as Tommy Freeman replaces Joe Cokanasiga on the wing and Guy Porter starts at outside centre instead of Joe Marchant. Jack van Poortvliet, who scored on his debut off the bench last weekend, gets his first start at scrum-half, while the only change in the pack sees Sam Underhill start at openside flanker after Tom Curry was ruled out of the series with concussion.

There are changes aplenty for Australia after injury struck an already-depleted side further in the first Test. Andrew Kellaway, who had been due to start at full-back, has been ruled out of the series so Jordan Petaia wears the No 15 jersey for the first time in a Test, while Tom Wright comes into the back three after Tom Banks broke his arm and Len Ikitau has a minor calf injury so Hunter Paisami starts at outside centre. Star tighthead Taniela Tupou is fit to start and Matt Philip replaces the banned Darcy Swain in the second row.

Australia: 15 Jordan Petaia, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Hunter Paisami, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White; 1 Angus Bell, 2 David Porecki, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Matt Philip, 5 Cadeyrn Neville, 6 Rob Leota, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 Rob Valetini.

Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga’a, 17 Scott Sio, 18 James Slipper, 19 Nick Frost, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 James O’Connor, 23 Izaia Perese.

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Guy Porter, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Tommy Freeman, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Courtney Lawes (c), 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Jack Willis, 22 Danny Care, 23 Henry Arundell.

Odds

Australia win - 4/6

Draw - 25/1

England win - 13/10

Prediction

This is a tough one to call. England played poorly as they failed to beat Australia’s 14 men a week ago and Jones’s backline changes hardly scream ‘cohesion and a coherent plan’ but the players coming in are talented. This will likely be a one-score game and we’ll say England to edge it. Australia 21-24 England.

