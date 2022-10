Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s crunch time at the Women’s Rugby World Cup as England face Australia in the quarter-finals.

The Red Roses won all three of their matches in the group phase to extend their winning run to 28 games

But England were made to answer criticism of their style of play following the 13-7 victory over France, which came either side of thrashing of Fiji and South Africa.

England have not face Australia since 2017, with the Wallaroos defeating Wales and Scotland in the group stage but losing to hosts and defending champions New Zealand.

Here’s everything you need to know before the World Cup quarter-final.

When is England vs Australia?

The match will kick off at 1:30am GMT on Sunday 30 October in Waitakere Stadium, Auckland.

How can I watch England vs Australia?

The quarter-final will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 1:15am. The match will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Sarah Hunter will become England’s most capped player when she captains her country against Australia. Hunter, 37, is set to make her 138th appearance for the Red Roses in Auckland, surpassing the previous record held by Rochelle Clark, while Sarah Bern will win her 50th cap.

Tatyana Heard keeps her place at inside centre after her impressive performance against South Africa last weekend.

England team to face Australia

15. Helena Rowland 14. Lydia Thompson 13. Emily Scarratt 12. Tatyana Heard 11. Abby Dow 10. Zoe Harrison 9. Leanne Infante; 1. Vickii Cornborough 2. Amy Cokayne 3. Sarah Bern 4. Zoe Aldcroft 5. Abbie Ward 6. Alex Matthews 7. Marlie Packer 8. Sarah Hunter

Finishers: 16. Lark Davies 17. Hannah Botterman 18. Maud Muir 19. Rosie Galligan 20. Poppy Cleall 21. Lucy Packer 22. Holly Aitchison 23. Ellie Kildunne