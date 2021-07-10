England vs Canada live stream: How to watch fixture online and on TV today

England take on Canada at Twickenham this afternoon as the hosts complete their summer series.

Eddie Jones’ side, weakened somewhat by absentees taking part in the British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa, beat USA 43-29 last Sunday.

Canada, meanwhile, lost 68-12 to Six Nations champions Wales at the weekend.

Jones said this week: “We’ve had a really good training week, the team’s prepared well and we’re looking forward to playing against a Canada side which traditionally has been physically tough, so we know the first 20 minutes in particular are going to be difficult.

“You want consistency of effort and execution. We were in a situation at half time where we’d played some really good rugby and then for whatever reason in the second half we lost a bit of focus, and what we’d like to see is that attention to detail.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 3pm BST at Twickenham on Saturday 10 July.

How can I watch it?

Channel 4 will air the game live in the UK.

What is the team news?

England XV: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Dan Kelly, 11. Adam Radwan, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie Blamire, 3. Joe Heyes, 4. Harry Wells, 5. Charlie Ewels, 6. Lewis Ludlow (C), 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16. Curtis Langdon, 17. Beno Obano, 18. Paul Hill, 19. Callum Chick, 20. Lewis Ludlam, 21. Dan Robson, 22. George Furbank, 23. Joe Marchant

Canada XV: 15. Cooper Coats, 14. Cole Davis, 13. Ben Lesage, 12. Lachlan Kratz, 11. Kainoa Lloyd, 10. Peter Nelson, 9. Ross Braude; 1. Djustice Sears-Duru, 2. Andrew Quattrin, 3. Jake Ilnicki, 4. Reegan O’Gorman, 5. Conor Keys, 6. Corey Thomas, 7. Lucas Rumball, 8. Siaki Vikilani

Replacements: 16. Eric Howard, 17. Cole Keith, 18. Liam Murray, 19. Donald Carson, 20. Michael Smith, 21. Quinn Ngawati, 22. William Percillier, 23. Robbie Povey

Odds

England: 1/1000

Draw: 100/1

Canada: 100/1