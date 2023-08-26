England vs Fiji LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from final World Cup warm-up at Twickenham
England take on Fiji at Twickenham in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture
England face Fiji in their final warm-up fixture before the Rugby World Cup begins in desperate need of an encouraging performance.
It’s been a tough August for Steve Borthwick’s side, beaten in Cardiff and Dublin either side of a narrow win over a weak Wales. To compound matters, both Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola will miss England’s World Cup opener against Argentina after receiving bans. This last Summer Nations Series encounter is their last chance to build momentum into the tournament, with the home side skippered by Courtney Lawes on the occasion of the flanker’s 100th cap.
With England in such a state, Fiji, who have never beaten their hosts, may just fancy their chances at Twickenham. Simon Raiwalui’s side have impressed over the summer and hopes are high on the Pacific Island that they can challenge Wales and Australia for a quarter-final place in Pool C at the tournament.
Follow all the latest from England vs Fiji below.
Kyle Sinckler emerges as World Cup doubt
In another bit of bad news for the RFU, today’s Twickenham programme cover star is Kyle Sinckler, out of this game with a pectoral problem and perhaps a doubt for the World Cup, too. England insist they are confident that the tighthead will be fit for their opener against Argentina but it is worth remembering that Sinckler hasn’t started at all this summer, and the prop can sometimes be a player who needs time to work up to full form.
I think, ideally, England would have liked Will Stuart to really seize the three shirt having given him starts in the all three warm-ups so far, but the Bath front rower struggled in Dublin last weekend and might have fallen back down the pecking order.
It makes today surprisingly big for Dan Cole, starting for the first time since England’s pool stage encounter with the USA at the last World Cup. England might usually expect to dominate Fiji at scrum time but Eroni Mawi has honed his scrummaging skills with Saracens over the last couple of seasons, and Luke Tagi can anchor well on the tighthead. I still think England may try to play conservatively and grind their visitors down, but if Fiji can retain set-piece parity, England will really have to look out.
May day
The problems just continue to come for England, with Anthony Watson’s injury a bitter blow for a player who has had to deal with plenty of strife over the last couple of years, and, of course, for Steve Borthwick, with Watson surely having been inked in as one of his wing World Cup starters.
To further complicate matters, both Elliot Daly and Henry Arundell are currently dealing with injuries – the latter was staggering about like an ageing prop forward at England’s captain’s run yesterday as he tries to fight off what has been described as a “freak back spasm”.
Enter, then, Jonny May, who we expect to be confirmed as Watson’s replacement in the World Cup squad on Sunday or Monday having been in and around England camp over the last few weeks since missing out on the initial 33. Joe Cokanasiga and Guy Porter have also been involved in training this week but you can understand why the Gloucester wing was Borthwick’s first mayday call, the 33-year-old’s professionalism and meticulous preparation often picked out as an example to younger players by his coaches.
That said, May has had a rough old run, with a knee injury compounded by contracting Covid on England’s tour of Australia last summer, and the wing hasn’t perhaps found top gear at club level for a little while. Having been presented with an unexpected opportunity to impress ahead of the tournament, May will be keen to produce a good showing against a talented, but inexperienced, Fijian back three today.
Team News – Fiji
Fiji are without a couple of stars in flanker Levani Botia and Josua Tuisova, and prop Peni Ravai is also a significant absentee. There is plenty of quality in Simon Rawailui’s group, though, with Semi Radradra and skipper Waisea Nayacelevu offering a varied midfield threat outside of young fly half Caleb Muntz.
Albert Tuisue and Viliame Mata will shoulder much of the ball carrying burden from the back row, while Selestino Ravutaumada has enjoyed a strong first summer in international rugby and gets another opportunity to impress on the wing.
Fiji XV: Eroni Mawi, Sam Matavesi (co-capt.), Luke Tagi; Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Isoa Nasilasila; Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Viliame Mata; Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz; Vinaya Habosi, Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu (co-capt.), Selestino Ravutaumada; Ilaisa Droasese.
Replacements: Zuriel Togitama, Jone Koroiduadua, Samu Tawaka, Temo Mayanavanua, Vilive Miramira; Simione Kuruvoli, Teti Tela, Kalaveti Ravouvou.
Team News – England
News of Anthony Watson’s injury comes as another major blow for England ahead of the World Cup, Jonny May has been called in to the starting side as cover with Elliot Daly (knee) and Henry Arundell (back) also absent this weekend, though Steve Borthwick is confident both will be fit for the tournament. In Billy Vunipola’s absence, Ben Earl slides across from the openside with Jack Willis promoted to the starting back row.
That trio is completed by Courtney Lawes, captaining his country on the occasion of his 100th cap, while there are first international starts for Theo Dan and Alex Mitchell at hooker and scrum half respectively. Manu Tuilagi joins Ollie Lawrence in a power-packed midfield.
England XV: Ellis Genge, Theo Dan, Dan Cole; Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum; Courtney Lawes (capt.), Jack Willis, Ben Earl; Alex Mitchell, George Ford; Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins; Freddie Steward.
Replacements: Jack Walker, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam; Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Joe Marchant.
England vs Fiji
One last warm-up, then, for England and Fiji with less than a fortnight until the World Cup begins. Twickenham was a sea of South African green last night, with South Africa laying down a signficant pre-World Cup statement with a record victory over New Zealand on an evening where very little went right for the All Blacks.
We’re not expecting nearly as many in today, with train strikes playing a part, but this could still be a lot of fun, with Fiji surely fancying themselves with England in a mess. Let’s check in on the two sides...
England have never been less prepared as they face final Rugby World Cup warm-up
Perhaps England fans are starting to vote with their feet. There are mitigating circumstances as to why Twickenham may not be particularly close to full for England’s final World Cup warm-up match against Fiji – train strikes, the continuing cost of living crisis and rather more appetising Friday night fare among them – but certainly the Rugby Football Union (RFU) would have preferred a few more to RSVP to England’s leaving do.
A celebratory send-off this will surely not be. Regardless of the result this weekend, England will head to their World Cup training base in Le Touquet next Thursday never worse prepared for a tournament. Even the most ardent of supporters and most optimistic of analysts are reaching for glimmers out of the darkness within which Steve Borthwick’s side seem to be consumed. If these four warm-up matches were meant to leave enough runway to build momentum ahead of the tournament, then England have, true to this squandered four-year cycle, careered most definitely off course.
England have never been less prepared as they face final Rugby World Cup warm-up
England find themselves in a mess with just one warm-up game against Fiji remaining
England vs Fiji
Follow all the latest as England take on Fiji in their final World Cup warm-up match.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies