(Getty Images)

England face Fiji in their final warm-up fixture before the Rugby World Cup begins in desperate need of an encouraging performance.

It’s been a tough August for Steve Borthwick’s side, beaten in Cardiff and Dublin either side of a narrow win over a weak Wales. To compound matters, both Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola will miss England’s World Cup opener against Argentina after receiving bans. This last Summer Nations Series encounter is their last chance to build momentum into the tournament, with the home side skippered by Courtney Lawes on the occasion of the flanker’s 100th cap.

With England in such a state, Fiji, who have never beaten their hosts, may just fancy their chances at Twickenham. Simon Raiwalui’s side have impressed over the summer and hopes are high on the Pacific Island that they can challenge Wales and Australia for a quarter-final place in Pool C at the tournament.

Follow all the latest from England vs Fiji below.