England vs Fiji referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Mathieu Raynal?

France’s Mathieu Raynal is one of the officials at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and now, with the pool stages finished, the Frenchman will officiate in a home World Cup during the knock-out stages.

Born and raised in Perpignan, he started his refereeing career at the age of 20 and worked as a PE teacher before becoming a professional official.

His first test match appointment arrived in 2009, while his first major fixture was between Scotland and Tonga in Aberdeen in 2012.

Raynal endured a significant set back in March 2013 when he suffered a double leg fracture after getting caught between two players during a Top 14 match between Montpellier and Racing 92.

He was unable to referee for almost a year, resuming his career in February 2014.

Having travelled to the 2015 World Cup as an assistant, Rayanal was one of four French referees four years ago in Japan.

However, Pascal Gauzere, Romain Poite and Jerome Garces have since all retired, leaving Raynal as the sole referee representative for the hosts at this year’s tournament.

Which games is Mathieu Raynal refereeing at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

England v Argentina – Pool D (9 September, Marseille)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

ARs: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ) & Pierre Brousset (Fra)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)

South Africa v Romania – Pool B (17 September, Bordeaux)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

ARs: Angus Gardner (Aus) & Pierre Brousset (Fra)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Aus)

Uruguay v Namibia – Pool A (27 September, Lyon)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

ARs: Nic Berry (Aus) & Chris Busby (Ire)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)

Wales v Georgia – Pool C (7 October, Nantes)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

ARs: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ) & Pierre Brousset (Fra)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZ)

England v Fiji - Quarter-final (15 October, Marseille)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

ARs: Nic Berry (Aus) & Pierre Brousset (Fra)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)