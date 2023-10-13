Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 Rugby World Cup has completed an entertaining pool stage which saw France, Ireland, Wales and England top their groups.

New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Argentina finished as runners-up to set up a mouthwatering quarter-final fixture list.

Saturday’s matches will kick-off with Wales against Argentina in Marseille, as Warren Gatland’s side aim to reach the semi-finals for the first time at a Rugby World Cup. That match is followed by a huge showdown between world No 1 Ireland and the All Blacks in Paris.

On Sunday, England and Fiji meet in Marseille as the Fijians, like Wales, aim to qualify for the first World Cup semi-final in their history. That precedes what is being tipped as the match of the tournament so far – a contest fit enough for a final – as hosts France face reigning champions South Africa in Paris.

Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here.

What and when are the quarter-finals?

Wales v Argentina, Saturday 14 October, 4pm BST

Ireland v New Zealand, Saturday 14 October, 8pm BST

England v Fiji, Sunday 15 October, 4pm BST

France v South Africa, Sunday 15 October, 8pm BST

View more

When is the Rugby World Cup final?

The tournament began in Paris on 8 September with the host nation facing New Zealand, and will conclude with the final, also at the capital city’s Stade de France, on 28 October.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.