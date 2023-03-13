England issue squad update after France humiliation

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Centre Ollie Lawrence has been ruled of out of England rugby’s final Six Nations fixture against Ireland as Steve Borthwick’s side bid to bounce back from a humiliating defeat to France rugby.

England suffered a record loss at Twickenham on Saturday, powerless to halt a ruthless France from charging to a 53-10 victory.

The task does not get any more straightforward for Borthwick’s side, who conclude their campaign in Dublin on St Patrick’s weekend looking to deny the hosts a Grand Slam.

They will have to take on Ireland’s might without Lawrence, who suffered a hamstring injury in the second half against France.

The Bath centre had started each of England’s last three games in midfield.

His absence could prompt a reshuffle from Borthwick, with captain Owen Farrell all but certain to return to the starting side after featuring from the bench on Saturday.

Farrell may re-take the ten shirt from Marcus Smith, or reunite in partnership with the Harlequin.

Lawrence’s injury could also allow a return for fellow centre carrier Manu Tuilagi.

The 31-year-old is back available after suspension having remained in England camp throughout the duration of a three-match ban.

In other squad news, Harlequins tighthead Will Collier earns a first Six Nations call up, while Ollie Hassell-Collins returns to bolster England’s wing options.

Centre Guy Porter and lock Jonny Hill are also recalled to Borthwick’s 36-player squad, with Sam Simmonds, Joe Heyes and the injured Courtney Lawes dropping out.

England take on Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 5pm GMT on Saturday.

36-player England squad:

FORWARDS

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 99 caps)

Will Collier (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 4 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 13 caps)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 76 caps)

Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 10 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 66 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 18 caps)

David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 60 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 78 caps)

Jack Walker (Harlequins, 3 caps)

Jack Willis (Toulouse, 9 caps)

BACKS

Henry Arundell (London Irish, 6 caps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 105 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

George Ford (Sale Sharks, 81 caps)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, 2 caps)

Max Malins (Saracens, 18 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 14 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped)

Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 55 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 21 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 50 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps)

Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 54 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 122 caps)