Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England and France clash at Twickenham today in a potentially decisive Six Nations fixture.

Both teams are in the chasing pack behind table-toppers Ireland and remain in with a chance of winning the 2023 Championship - but victory here is imperative.

England have shown glimpses of promise under new coach Steve Borthwick, who hopes the selection of Marcus Smith at fly-half can add some inspiration to their backline.

France have been typically mercurial but impressed last time out with a comprehensive win over Scotland.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is England vs France?

England host France at Twickenham today, Saturday 11 March, at 4.45pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

England vs France will be broadcast live on free-to-air channels ITV and STV. To live-stream the game online, viewers can access the ITVX and STV websites and apps.

Team news

Marcus Smith has been entrusted with the fly-half duties for England’s clash with France after Steve Borthwick made the bombshell decision to drop captain Owen Farrell. Farrell has been demoted to the bench for the first time since 2015 for Saturday’s Twickenham showdown with the Grand Slam champions.

Ellis Genge is named captain for the first time in place of Farrell but there are no further changes to the starting XV that toppled Wales in round three.

Jonathan Danty returns to the starting XV for France for the first time since the La Rochelle centre featured in the opening victory over Italy in last season’s competition, at the expense of Yoram Moefana.

Tighthead prop Dorian Aldegheri is set to make his first appearance of the competition as he comes in for the suspended Mohamed Haouas. Haouas saw red after a head-on-head contact with Scotland’s Ben White and joins fellow prop Uini Atonio on the list of those suspended.

Blindside flanker Francois Cros replaces Toulouse team-mate Anthony Jelonch, who sustained an ACL injury during last month’s win over Scotland. Jelonch’s injury is likely to rule him out of the World Cup this autumn, which France host.

Confirmed line-ups

England

F Steward (Leicester Tigers); M Malins (Saracens), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), O Lawrence (Bath Rugby), A Watson (Leicester Tigers); M Smith (Harlequins), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers); E Genge (Bristol Bears, capt), J George (Saracens), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), M Itoje (Saracens), O Chessum (Leicester Tigers), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), J Willis (Toulouse), A Dombrandt (Harlequins).

Replacements: J Walker (Harlequins), M Vunipola (Saracens), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints), B Curry (Sale Sharks), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints), O Farrell (Saracens), H Arundell (London Irish).

France

France team: T Ramos (Toulouse) ; D Penaud (Clermont), G Fickou (Racing 92), J Danty (La Rochelle), E Dumortier (Lyon); R Ntamack (Toulouse), A Dupont (Toulouse, capt); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), D Aldegheri (Toulouse), T Flament (Toulouse), P Willemse (Montpellier), F Cros (Toulouse), C Ollivon (Toulon), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: P Mauvaka (Toulouse) , R Wardi (La Rochelle), S Falatea (Bordeaux Begles), R Taofifenua (Toulon), S Macalou (Stade Francais), M Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles), Y Moefana (Bordeaux Begles), M Jaminet (Toulouse).