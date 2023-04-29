(Action Images via Reuters)

An historic occasion awaits as England host France in a Women’s Six Nations grand slam decider at Twickenham.

The record attendance for a women’s rugby fixture is set to be smashed as the Red Roses take to Twickenham for the first time in a standalone fixture, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. England and France have once again swept the opposition aside ahead of the final weekend of this year’s Six Nations and the winner will claim the title, as well as the Grand Slam.

England are hoping to win the Six Nations for a fifth year in a row while France are out for revenge after their semi-final defeat to the Red Roses at the World Cup last autumn. While England have had the edge in this rivalry in recent years, France have always pushed them close and will be determined to spoil the Twickenham party with over 50,000 tickets sold for the Six Nations decider.

