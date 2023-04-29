England vs France rugby LIVE: Score and updates from Women’s Six Nations grand slam decider
A world-record crowd of more than 53,000 are at Twickenham with the Women’s Six Nations grand slam up for grabs
An historic occasion awaits as England host France in a Women’s Six Nations grand slam decider at Twickenham.
The record attendance for a women’s rugby fixture is set to be smashed as the Red Roses take to Twickenham for the first time in a standalone fixture, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. England and France have once again swept the opposition aside ahead of the final weekend of this year’s Six Nations and the winner will claim the title, as well as the Grand Slam.
England are hoping to win the Six Nations for a fifth year in a row while France are out for revenge after their semi-final defeat to the Red Roses at the World Cup last autumn. While England have had the edge in this rivalry in recent years, France have always pushed them close and will be determined to spoil the Twickenham party with over 50,000 tickets sold for the Six Nations decider.
Follow live updates from England vs France in the Women’s Six Nations, below
England 19-0 France
36 mins: Another TMO consultation to see if England should be awarded a penalty try. Lucy Packer lunges for the line as Rose Bernadou tackles her from an offside position.
England 19-0 France
35 mins: Close! Lark Davies gets over the try line but seems to have just been held up by Audrey Forlani. The TMO can’t find a compelling reason to overturn the referee’s decision and England miss out on their fourth try of the half.
England 19-0 France (Rowland, conv)
Another simple one for Helena Rowland who kicks it over the top. England are totally dominant now.
TRY! England 17-0 France (Matthews, 32’)
32 mins: The Red Roses elect to run the scrum from the penalty and it pays off. The ball is passed over to Alex Matthews as England use the extra body to their advantage.
She goes over the line right beside the sticks.
England 12-0 France
31 mins: Penalty to England! Their forwards pile the pressure on the defence and try to get over the line with running plays.
A quick switch sends the ball out to Tatyana Heard and she passes it down the line. Jessy Tremouliere sticks out a hand and stops the pass illegally.
She earns a yellow cards and the French are down to 14.
England 12-0 France
29 mins: Marine Menager hits Ellie Kildunne with a strong tackle as France force England back past the halfway line. A late tacke on Marlie Packer from Manae Feleu wins the home side a penalty and keeps the England captain on the deck for a little while.
She’s fine to go on, of course.
England 12-0 France (Rowland, conv)
26 mins: Helena Rowland doesn’t miss this time and adds another couple to the score for the Red Rose. England are in control now.
TRY! England 10-0 France (M. Packer, 26’)
26 mins: Wonderful from England! Sadia Kabeya starts the move, breaking through a tackle before England flick the ball out to Tatyana Heard.
Heard drives down the inside right and offloads the ball to Marlie Packer. Packer skips inside, holds off the defender and forces the ball over the line.
Great strength and attacking play from England.
England 5-0 France
23 mins: Oh how good is this?! England’s front row dominate a France scrum and recover the ball winning themselves a penalty in the process.
They elect for field position and win a lineout on the 22 yard line.
England 5-0 France
22 mins: France’s defence certainly doesn’t look as strong as England’s. There are more gaps and England forwards are finding some joy getting into space.
A forward pass turns possession over to France just as the Red Roses get into their opponent’s half.
