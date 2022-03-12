✕ Close England coach 'really optimistic' about Maro recovering ahead of Six Nations match against Ireland

Follow live coverage as England meet Ireland in a crunch Six Nations clash at Twickenham today.

Both sides meet knowing it is win or go home with the victors on Saturday going on into the final weekend with a chance of claiming the 2022 title.

England stand at a critical juncture - victory would place them on a title collision course with Grand Slam-chasing France, but defeat would revive memories of last year’s fifth-placed finish and usher in another failed campaign. Sam Simmonds starts in place of Alex Dombrandt at No 8 while Joe Marchant is preferred ahead of Elliot Daly at outside centre. Maro Itoje’s fitness is a concern, however, with the influential second row missing Friday’s captain’s run with illness.

Andy Farrell’s men were edged 30-24 by France in round two, but could still claim the title with wins this week and next and welcome back captain Johnny Sexton at fly-half to help them do it. Prop Cian Healy makes his first start of this year’s tournament while Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Bundee Aki and James Ryan also return.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis from Twickenham: