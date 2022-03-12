England vs Ireland LIVE: Six Nations 2022 rugby latest as Maro Itoje passed fit to start for England
Six Nations 2022 live updates as England and Ireland battle to stay in the tournament title hunt at Twickenham
Follow live coverage as England meet Ireland in a crunch Six Nations clash at Twickenham today.
Both sides meet knowing it is win or go home with the victors on Saturday going on into the final weekend with a chance of claiming the 2022 title.
England stand at a critical juncture - victory would place them on a title collision course with Grand Slam-chasing France, but defeat would revive memories of last year’s fifth-placed finish and usher in another failed campaign. Sam Simmonds starts in place of Alex Dombrandt at No 8 while Joe Marchant is preferred ahead of Elliot Daly at outside centre. Maro Itoje’s fitness is a concern, however, with the influential second row missing Friday’s captain’s run with illness.
Andy Farrell’s men were edged 30-24 by France in round two, but could still claim the title with wins this week and next and welcome back captain Johnny Sexton at fly-half to help them do it. Prop Cian Healy makes his first start of this year’s tournament while Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Bundee Aki and James Ryan also return.
Follow all the latest updates and analysis from Twickenham:
Team news...
Let’s take a closer look at the two sides...
England vs Ireland preview
‘New England’ face ultimate test of improvement against Ireland
Defeat a year ago against Andy Farrell’s side saw Eddie Jones wield the axe on his squad
On to England vs Ireland
We’ll have plenty more reaction to Scotland’s win this evening and tomorrow, but the second game of the day is swiftly approaching - and it’s big...
The bonus point score
A clever little play from Scotland to attack a close-in space, and a delicate little shimmy, shake and pass from Finn Russell to put Darcy Graham in:
F/T: Italy 22-33 Scotland
A thoroughly enjoyable game, that, very different to last night’s defensive battle in Cardiff but no less engrossing. Italy showed a load of character and arguably deserved at least a point. It’s tough to know how to assess the Scotland performance. Gregor Townsend’s side relied on scraps more than they might have thought they were going to before kick-off, but a bonus point win should boost the confidence a bit ahead of a final weekend trip to Dublin.
FULL TIME! ITALY 22-33 SCOTLAND
TRY! Italy 22-33 Scotland (Ange Capuozzo try, 83 minutes)
A second for Ange Capuozzo! A dream debut for the youngster, who again shows why there is such excitement about his potential, shimmying away from a tackler and brushing aside another to score on the right.
Paolo Garbisi can’t convert, but that is an encouraging performance from Italy.
Italy 17-33 Scotland, 81 minutes
Monty Ioane! A Scottish defender is planted into the floor by a fearsome fend. Italy building and building and into the Scotland 22.
Italy 17-33 Scotland, 80 minutes
Toa Halafihi has been outstanding all afternoon for Italy, carrying with tireless energy and plenty of punch. He makes a dent in the Scottish line and his teammates are lifted by the number eight, with Italy putting speed on the ball.
Italy 17-33 Scotland, 79 minutes
A last chance for Italy to further bloody Scottish noses, but after more merry metres made down the left, a chip falls into Scottish hands.
An opportunity for a sixth? Nope. A pass behind Kyle Steyn ends up in touch as the clock tick, tick, ticks towards the red.
