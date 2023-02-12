✕ Close Six Nations week one round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement

England take on Italy in the Six Nations 2023 with Steve Borthwick aiming to pick up his first win in charge of the Red Rose.

Last week’s defeat to Scotland underlines the scale of the job just months out from the World Cup.

While Italy pushed France in their opening week defeat in Rome, making today’s contest a scrap between sides who will likely battle it out to finish behind Ireland, France and Scotland.

After the Irish beat Les Bleus in Dublin, Scotland overcame a poor Wales side to draw level with the No 1 side in the world at the top of the table on 10 points.

Follow all the latest from Twickenham in the final match from the second round of matches in the 2023 Six Nations: