England travel to Rome to face Italy (PA)

Follow live coverage as England take on Italy in their second Six Nations game of this year’s tournament in Rome.

England’s campaign began with defeat as Scotland retained the Calcutta Cup last weekend and Eddie Jones has now made sweeping changes with over half the team that lost 20-17 in Edinburgh removed from the starting XV or changed position. Harry Randall is the headline selection at scrum-half with Ben Youngs hoping to equal Jason Leonard’s England cap record of 114 from the replacements’ bench. “We’ve been really pleased with Harry. Ben started for us against Scotland last weekend and we’ve just reversed the roles,” head coach Jones said.

Italy, who started well before fading to defeat against France in Paris a week ago, have dropped flanker Sebastian Negri in one of three changes with Bordeaux’s Federico Mori replacing Tommaso Menoncello on the right wing while tighthead prop Pietro Ceccarelli comes in for Tiziano Pasquali. Follow the latest score and updates from Rome: