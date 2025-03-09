England unlock new attacking dimension to keep Six Nations title hopes alive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Perhaps it will not be a French fait accompli on Super Saturday. England’s Six Nations title hopes remain faint but down the M4 they will accelerate to Cardiff on the final weekend blessed with extra gears, Italy duly dispatched as the hosts unlocked a desired dimension that the paying public have demanded.

Boring, boring England? The criticism that followed the narrowest of wins over Scotland felt fair given the straying from the attacking strategy that Steve Borthwick has hoped to instil but there could be no arguing that the hosts did not show ambition here. Indeed, particularly in a helter-skelter first half, there were times where England’s reckless abandon threatened to do more harm than good, before the shackles were finally cast aside as they burst into bright, brilliant colour after the interval.

It may ‘only’ have been Italy but the Azzurri are not the also-rans of the past, however disappointing they might have been. Bitty it may have been in places but the attitude and attacking aptitude England showed felt like a significant stride in the direction they have long claimed to be heading. France remain in control of their own destiny: a bonus-point win against Scotland in the grand denouement will be enough to make certain of a title that they most certainly merit. But beat Wales while scoring four tries – a mightily tough task in Cardiff, of course – and England will put the pressure on.

open image in gallery Ollie Sleightholme scored twice for England ( Getty Images )

A win at the Principality will be required to ensure a successful campaign, regardless of events elsewhere, but a clean sweep of home matches represents solid progress for Borthwick’s men. This was a showing that very nearly forced a smile to the expressionless coach’s lips, yet perhaps will cause a furrowing of brow in time, too. Forced into an early backline reshuffle by Ollie Lawrence’s injury, Elliot Daly starred in the outside centre role where he first made his name a decade ago for Wasps, as savvy and scintillating as he always has been when circumstances have allowed. A penny for the thoughts of Henry Slade, who might have enjoyed the space afforded England just as much if not for his omission.

Behind Daly, Marcus Smith, on early as a replacement, mixed good with bad in a scatter-brained start but warmed to his task, showcasing the sort of touches that prove why he must have a role in this side. It should be said that Italy produced a discouraging showing, a side seemingly returning to old, unwelcome ways after showing such progress last year under Gonzalo Quesada. But England still had to put them away.

It could not have been a day more ripe for rugby, Twickenham sun-kissed and shimmering like summer seas. England embarked at a rate of knots, aided by a fair Italian wind, looking to play at every opportunity in the opening skirmishes. Daly provided the spark demanded of the versatile back after his initial installation at 15, spotting space on the counter-attack from inside his own 22 as the home side explored the breadth and depth of their palatial home.

A lovely flat pass from Fin Smith put Freeman in the clear, with Tom Curry providing the necessary inside support to ramble on, allowing a stampeding Tom Willis to provide the telling tote.

open image in gallery Tom Willis scored England’s opening try ( Action Images via Reuters )

That proved the last of Daly’s involvements at full back, though, after the injury to Lawrence. On, to a mighty roar, came Marcus Smith as Daly stepped in to the 13 channel. It unsettled England, who had begun so brightly but let Italy make passage to the line on their first opportunity. The try came courtesy of two canny chips, first Juan Ignacio Brex and then Ange Capuozzo collecting – the latter’s gather and grounding from Monty Ioane’s dink levelled the scores.

The early concession did not dim any of England’s ambition, only aided by the introduction of the giddy Smith in playmaking partnership with fly half namesake Fin. A handful of opportunities came and went before Daly again found the right combination to crack the lock, Freeman all alone in pursuit of his teammate’s grubber – England have faced plenty of criticism in the last fortnight for their propensity to put boot to ball but kicking is not always a bad thing.

open image in gallery Marcus Smith helped unlock England in attack ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

It can, though, cause problems if not allied to an accurate chase. So it proved for Italy’s answer: Capuozzo jinked and jived by Jamie George before handing over to Ross Vintcent, the Exeter back row with the long stride and speed of a 200m runner rounding the bend. An exhibition has just opened at the National Gallery showcasing some of Italy’s finest 14th century painters – this was a work of art of which any of them would have been proud.

open image in gallery Ange Capuozzo scored and created a try for Italy ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ollie Sleightholme got in on the fun before the half was out, the fifth try of the first half granting England an advantage at the interval. That lead was consolidated immediately after the resumption thanks to some fancy footwork from a pair of white shirts, Will Stuart the unlikely instructor to create space before Marcus Smith matched the prop with some salsa stepping of his own. When Curry, continuing a superlative campaign, bashed through after a meaty maul, the rout was on.

It was precisely the sort of blitz of which England have seemed incapable for so long. Sleightholme soon had a second, George showing the soft skills that so caught the eye in the hooker’s youth to celebrate a century of caps with a deliciously deft offload. He took leave to the rapturous reception that one of rugby’s good guys deserved.

A scrappy period followed with alterations in the ranks causing upset. Ben Earl’s premature departure appeared cause for concern but the flanker was soon back amongst things, and partnering Daly in the centres after Fraser Dingwall was forced off. Tommaso Menoncello scored a late consolation to salvage some travelling Italian pride, and remind England that their defensive flaws need fixing before their final fixture.

But Earl had the final word in the left corner - the doors may not quite have been fully blown off but a final tally of 47 English points reflected an Italian job well done.