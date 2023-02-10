Steve Borthwick announces England Six Nations team for Italy - LIVE

✕ Close Six Nations week one round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement

Follow live updates as Steve Borthwick names his England team to face Italy in the second round of the Six Nations. England are looking to bounce back from their opening defeat against Scotland at Twickenham, and will return there to face an Italy side who pushed defending champions France in their opening fixture in Rome last weekend.

Borthwick has already made some big calls ahead of his second team selection as England boss, with Ben Youngs, Ben Curry and Anthony Watson dropped from the 29-player training squad named on Wednesday. Manu Tuilagi was the big omission from the opening weekend, with Joe Marchant selected. Borthwick will also have to decide whether to stick with the Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith partnership.

Henry Arundell and Jack Willis could benefit from the absence of Watson and Curry, as Borthwick looks to shuffle the pack and get England firing. Follow all the latest Six Nations news as the England coach names his team to face Italy at 3pm today.