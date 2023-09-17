Jump to content

1694965249

England v Japan LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up, team news and latest updates

England look to build on a promising win over Argentina as they take on Japan in Pool D

Ben Fleming
Sunday 17 September 2023 16:40
(Getty Images)

England will look to build on their encouraging opening weekend win in the Rugby World Cup as they take on Japan this evening.

Having had a dismal warm-up period to the tournament, Steve Borthwick’s side responded superbly after losing Tom Curry to an early red card as George Ford’s kicking masterclass saw them impressively eke out a 27-10 victory over Argentina in Marseille. Victory here against Japan would see England take a huge step towards securing a spot in the tournament’s knockout stages.

Japan, however, will provide a stern test having picked up a comprehensive 42-12 victory against Chile last weekend, with Jamie Joseph’s side looking to pull off an upset to put them in a fantastic position heading into the final few rounds of the group stages.

1694965249

When is England vs Japan and how can I watch it?

When is England vs Japan?

England vs Japan is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 17 September at the Stade de Nice.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7:15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

Luke Baker17 September 2023 16:40
1694964498

Is England vs Japan on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Here’s everything you need to know:

Everything you need to know ahead of the Pool D fixture

Luke Baker17 September 2023 16:28
1694964430

England vs Japan

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England vs Japan. Stick with us for all the action from a crunch match at the Rugby World Cup.

Luke Baker17 September 2023 16:27

