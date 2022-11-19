England vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from autumn international at Twickenham
The All Blacks face England for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final
England and New Zealand square off at Twickenham in one of international rugby’s most glamorous fixtures, where a pair of players will become Test centurions.
England captain Owen Farrell and All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick will reach three figures of international caps won as the sides meet in a mouth-watering autumn international match-up.
They haven’t faced each other since a memorable semi-final at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, arguably the high point of the Eddie Jones era, when England completely outclassed their opponents to notch a 19-7 win and book their spot in the final.
With the next World Cup on the horizon, both the hosts and Ian Foster’s All Blacks will want to lay down a marker at Rugby HQ and it victory would go a long way to salvaging an up and down autumn for Jones and co.
Follow the latest action from the autumn international between England and the All Blacks below, following the conclusion of Scotland vs Argentina:
Scotland 52-22 Argentina, 80 minutes
Time enough for a final Argentina score? Maybe, as Emiliano Boffelli shimmies up the left.
The forwards can’t make much headway but there’s a penalty for Los Pumas. Facundo Isa taps and goes.
Scotland 52-22 Argentina, 79 minutes
Scotland are having a bit of an end-of-term party now, flinging the ball about with glee. Stuart Hogg jives between a couple of defenders before Ben White hurls a low pass. Argentina’s ball with a minute left.
TRY! SCOTLAND 52-22 Argentina (Darcy Graham try, 78 minutes)
Scotland hit fifty!
A superbly executed strike move from Scotland. Finn Russell takes a pull-back pass, shifting on to Blair Kinghorn, who has the extra horsepower to really stretch the Argentine defence. Kinghorn gets to the outside in the 13 channel, forcing the wing to step in and allowing Graham enough room to slide into the corner.
Scotland 45-22 Argentina, 76 minutes
Argentina win a crossing penalty after the restart, but make a hash of the lineout, Jonny Gray playing spoilsport as the visitors eye a last hurrah.
Los Pumas are then pinged at a ruck wide on the left, and some words of complaint sees them marched back a further ten metres.
TRY! SCOTLAND 45-22 Argentina (Stuart Hogg try, 74 minutes)
Another pinpoint assist from Finn Russell!
All too easy for Scotland with Argentina really starting to fatigue. The maul constricts their defence, the end-man on the line holds slightly too wide and Russell fizzes a delectable pass for Stuart Hogg to catch and leap for the line.
Scotland 38-22 Argentina, 73 minutes
Argentina are restored to 14 and Scotland 15 as the hosts prepare for a five-metre lineout.
Scotland 38-22 Argentina, 72 minutes
Scotland fancy a couple more scores to close their 2022. Finn Russell chips ahead, but there’s nothing doing as Argentina hurry around to cover.
Back for a penalty for a tackler failing to roll away.
Scotland 38-22 Argentina, 70 minutes
That is Argentina’s hopes of victory extinguished, you’d say, but this has been a good effort since Marcos Kremer’s early sending off. Both Jamie Ritchie and Thomas Gallo remain off for the next couple of minutes.
TRY! SCOTLAND 38-22 Argentina (Cameron Redpath try, 69 minutes)
Another delicate assist from Finn Russell and Cameron Redpath has his first try for Scotland!
This really has been a masterclass of creative attacking play. An ailing Argentine defence are short in the backfield and slow off the line, granting Russell the time and space he needs to find a patch of green, gaping grass. His gruber is perfectly weighted, hopping up like an excited puppy into the onrushing Redpath’s arms.
Russell converts, too.
Scotland 31-22 Argentina, 67 minutes
Argentina win a penalty but can’t find touch. Sione Tuipulotu takes advantage of some open acreage on the right and Scotland return to the Argentine 22.
