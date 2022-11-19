(REUTERS)

England and New Zealand square off at Twickenham in one of international rugby’s most glamorous fixtures, where a pair of players will become Test centurions.

England captain Owen Farrell and All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick will reach three figures of international caps won as the sides meet in a mouth-watering autumn international match-up.

They haven’t faced each other since a memorable semi-final at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, arguably the high point of the Eddie Jones era, when England completely outclassed their opponents to notch a 19-7 win and book their spot in the final.

With the next World Cup on the horizon, both the hosts and Ian Foster’s All Blacks will want to lay down a marker at Rugby HQ and it victory would go a long way to salvaging an up and down autumn for Jones and co.

Follow the latest action from the autumn international between England and the All Blacks below, following the conclusion of Scotland vs Argentina: