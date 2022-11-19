Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England and New Zealand square off at Twickenham in one of international rugby’s most glamorous fixtures on Saturday afternoon, where a pair of players will become Test centurions.

England captain Owen Farrell and All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick will reach three figures of international caps won as the sides meet in a mouth-watering autumn international match-up.

They haven’t faced each other since a memorable semi-final at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, arguably the high point of the Eddie Jones era, when England completely outclassed their opponents to notch a 19-7 win and book their spot in the final.

With the next World Cup on the horizon, both the hosts and Ian Foster’s All Blacks will want to lay down a marker at Rugby HQ and it victory would go a long way to salvaging an up and down autumn for Jones and co.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

When is England vs New Zealand?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 19 November at Twickenham in London.

How can I watch it?

Like all the 2022 autumn internationals, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Owen Farrell will become just the third England men’s player to win 100 Test caps on Saturday, joining Ben Youngs and Jason Leonard, as he starts at No.12, outside fly-half Marcus Smith and inside the returning Manu Tuilagi.

Tuilagi is one of three England changes as he takes the place of Guy Porter, while Jack Nowell starts instead of the injured Joe Cokanasiga on the right wing and there’s a shake-up at the back of the pack to allow Billy Vunipola to come into the starting XV at No 8 - Sam Simmonds switching to the blindside and Maro Itoje pushing up into the second row.

Farrell isn’t the only centurion at Twickenham as, back from suspension, Brodie Retallick will become the 12th All Black to reach three figures, while he and Sam Whitelock will also set a new world record for the number of Tests started together in the second row – with Saturday set to be their 64th.

Scott Barrett shifts to flanker to make space for Retallick and the All Blacks have also restored many of the players that beat Wales a fortnight ago as outside centre Rieko Ioane, half-backs Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga and front-rowers Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax all get the nod.

Line-ups

England XV: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Manu Tuilagi, 12. Owen Farrell, 11. Jonny May, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Jack van Poortvliet, 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Sam Simmonds, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16. Jamie George, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Will Stuart, 19. David Ribbans, 20. Jack Willis, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. Guy Porter, 23. Henry Slade

New Zealand XV: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Mark Telea, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Samuel Whitelock, 6. Scott Barrett, 7. Dalton Papali’i, 8. Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. George Bower, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Shannon Frizell, 20. Hoskins Sotutu, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. David Havili, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown

Odds

England: 6/4

Draw: 22/1

New Zealand: 8/11