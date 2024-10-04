Marlie Packer explains key mindset change as England brace for Black Ferns backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



There was a time when playing New Zealand at rugby had an added mystique but for Red Roses captain Marlie Packer, that aura has faded.

England will take on the world champion Black Ferns in Vancouver this weekend in their second match in WXV 1, as England look to continue the defence of their title. They are unbeaten since the 2021 World Cup final against the Black Ferns in New Zealand, and with the Kiwis having lost at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, before a shock defeat to Ireland in their WXV 1 opener, England go into this game as heavy favourites.

So while New Zealand have been historically the strongest team in the women’s game, Packer has urged her team to realise that, as it stands, they are clearly much the better team.

“The more regularly we play them, we can get a good feel of how to beat them,” said Packer. “For myself and the rest of the group, there’s not much of an aura around them [anymore] that they’re invincible.

“As a forward unit, we are as good as them, we are better than them. Our mindset is changing. It’s about a mindset within a squad and within a player. We have to have the thoughts that we are better than them 1-23, and 1-30 out here in Vancouver.

“There’s no better match-up than the Black Ferns playing the Red Roses. They are going to be wanting to put a few wrongs right from our game against them and the game against Ireland.”

open image in gallery New Zealand were stunned by Ireland in their WXV 1 opener ( World Rugby )

England have made 10 changes to the team that beat the USA 61-21 last weekend, with Hannah Botterman one of those to come into the side. She will start at loosehead prop in a revamped front row, alongside Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir.

That will see the 25-year-old win her 50th cap for England, with Packer paying tribute to her former Saracens teammate.

She said: “She’s an absolute character off the field. She lights up a room when she walks into it.“She has developed her game and grown. She’s a really young player but to reach 50 caps by the age of 25 and the way she is playing at the moment, I take my hat off to the dedication she has put in.

“She has had a few knockbacks in her career and picked up some big injuries, but she has taken that all in her stride and has really grown.”

England assistant coach Louis Deacon added: “Botts is an incredible player, she’s got everything in her game. Unfortunately, she had a bit of a knock last week so she wasn’t able to play last week. It’s an amazing achievement for her.”

open image in gallery Prop Hannah Botterman will win her 50th cap for England ( Getty Images )

Aside from the front row, the other changes in the pack see Packer return after she was rested against the States, taking over the captaincy from Alex Matthews, who continues at No.8. Morwenna Talling gets the nod again at blindside flanker, while Zoe Aldcroft comes in for Rosie Galligan in the second row.

There is also lots of change in the backline, where Natasha Hunt and Holly Aitchison will take up the mantle in the half-backs. Tatyana Heard and Helena Rowland return in the centres, with Abby Dow the only change in the back three, alongside Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach.