Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have freshened up their side for their second Women’s World Cup pool stage clash with Samoa with John Mitchell making 13 changes for the clash in Northampton.

Only centre Meg Jones and wing Jess Breach retain their places from the win over the United States in Sunderland with Mitchell long having planned to rotate across the first two rounds.

The Red Roses are boosted by the return from injury of Helena Rowland and Claudia Moloney-MacDonald - the former showcases her versatility by starting at fly half having featured on the wing during England’s warm-up win over Spain, while the latter joins Breach and Emma Sing in the back three.

Marlie Packer, who lost the captaincy to teammate Zoe Aldcroft at the start of the year, skippers the side from flanker, while there are World Cup debuts for lock Lilli Ives Campion and back row Abi Burton.

It will be a proud day for Maddie Feaunati, too, as the No 8 features against the nation for which dad Zak won his 13 international caps.

“It has been in our planning to give everyone game time over the first two pool matches and, bar Holly, we’ve been able to execute that with this selection,” Mitchell said, with only the injured fly half Holly Aitchison yet to feature.

“Our new combination want to make each other proud and build on our performance against USA in our opening match.

open image in gallery Maddie Feaunati starts against a nation for which her father won 13 international caps ( Action Images via Reuters )

“It will be a great atmosphere for them at one of the most traditional rugby grounds in the country. They’re all excited to get out there.”

England will be expected to win well at Franklin’s Gardens with Samoa, made up largely of part-time players with several experiencing their first trips to England, heavily beaten by Australia in their opening pool fixture.

Mitchell has spoken repeatedly of the need to have depth during this World Cup and will hope that some of those on the fringes can impress and perhaps force his hand for selection going forward.

A 69-7 win over the USA represented a fine start to the tournament, with England concluding their Pool A efforts against Australia in Brighton next weekend.

England XV to face Samoa in Northampton (Saturday 30 August, 5pm BST): 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Sarah Bern; 4 Lilli Ives Campion, 5 Rosie Galligan; 6 Abi Burton, 7 Marlie Packer (capt.), 8 Maddie Feaunati; 9 Lucy Packer, 10 Helena Rowland; 11 Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, 12 Jade Shekells, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Jess Breach; 15 Emma Sing.

Replacements: 16 May Campbell, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Morwenna Talling, 20 Sadia Kabeya; 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Ellie Kildunne.