Red Roses given double Women’s World Cup injury boost as England ring changes for Samoa
The Red Roses opened their tournament with a 69-7 thrashing of the United States in Sunderland
England have freshened up their side for their second Women’s World Cup pool stage clash with Samoa with John Mitchell making 13 changes for the clash in Northampton.
Only centre Meg Jones and wing Jess Breach retain their places from the win over the United States in Sunderland with Mitchell long having planned to rotate across the first two rounds.
The Red Roses are boosted by the return from injury of Helena Rowland and Claudia Moloney-MacDonald - the former showcases her versatility by starting at fly half having featured on the wing during England’s warm-up win over Spain, while the latter joins Breach and Emma Sing in the back three.
Marlie Packer, who lost the captaincy to teammate Zoe Aldcroft at the start of the year, skippers the side from flanker, while there are World Cup debuts for lock Lilli Ives Campion and back row Abi Burton.
It will be a proud day for Maddie Feaunati, too, as the No 8 features against the nation for which dad Zak won his 13 international caps.
“It has been in our planning to give everyone game time over the first two pool matches and, bar Holly, we’ve been able to execute that with this selection,” Mitchell said, with only the injured fly half Holly Aitchison yet to feature.
“Our new combination want to make each other proud and build on our performance against USA in our opening match.
“It will be a great atmosphere for them at one of the most traditional rugby grounds in the country. They’re all excited to get out there.”
England will be expected to win well at Franklin’s Gardens with Samoa, made up largely of part-time players with several experiencing their first trips to England, heavily beaten by Australia in their opening pool fixture.
Mitchell has spoken repeatedly of the need to have depth during this World Cup and will hope that some of those on the fringes can impress and perhaps force his hand for selection going forward.
A 69-7 win over the USA represented a fine start to the tournament, with England concluding their Pool A efforts against Australia in Brighton next weekend.
England XV to face Samoa in Northampton (Saturday 30 August, 5pm BST): 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Sarah Bern; 4 Lilli Ives Campion, 5 Rosie Galligan; 6 Abi Burton, 7 Marlie Packer (capt.), 8 Maddie Feaunati; 9 Lucy Packer, 10 Helena Rowland; 11 Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, 12 Jade Shekells, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Jess Breach; 15 Emma Sing.
Replacements: 16 May Campbell, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Morwenna Talling, 20 Sadia Kabeya; 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Ellie Kildunne.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments