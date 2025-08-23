Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

About an hour after England had kickstarted the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the fans still gathered in the vicinity of the Stadium of Light were treated to an extended fireworks show, the night sky lit up by a dazzling display of sound and vision that ran for the best part of 15 minutes. Some of the Red Roses, poking their heads out of the dressing room to conduct media duties or catch up with friends and family, were gazing up, too – while commanding plenty of wide-eyed stares of admiration and adoration from the gathered public, too.

The result – as is true of just about every England game – was never in doubt but there can be no denying that this felt like a big occasion and a big deal. A Tyne and Wear takeover of rugby fans brought a rather different feel to the cities that bank the two rivers, though the red and white colouring that most donned proved a neat fit in Sunderland. Senior figures from the Rugby Football Union (RFU) remarked afterwards at how different the audience felt, even to a Red Roses game in Twickenham – one of this side’s great strengths is how they have connected with supporters across the country, and that was on show throughout an afternoon in which fans mobbed the fanzone and busied the newly-opened £31m Keel Crossing footbridge that connects the city centre with the stadium.

open image in gallery England revelled in a record crowd as they thrashed the United States ( Action Images via Reuters )

It had been an ambitious choice to take the opening game to Sunderland. It is understood that Everton’s new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock had initially been pencilled in for this game until complications forced a rethink. There was a degree of scepticism when the Stadium of Light was confirmed, but a crowd of 42,723 – a record for any Women’s World Cup fixture – and excellent atmosphere vindicated a bold decision.

Just 45,412 in total had attended the tournament in Ireland in 2017. The 2010 World Cup, the last on English soil, began in front of a small smattering of people with two games going on simultaneously on pitches at Guilford’s Surrey Sports Park – the change could not have been clearer.

open image in gallery A massive crowd attended the opening game of the World Cup ( Getty Images )

“The atmosphere was absolutely fantastic,” captain Zoe Aldcroft said. “Walking out was such a special moment.

“I think that as Red Roses we find it very important to be able to connect with our fans. I think that's a unique point that is part of the women's game, that we actually love going around meeting the young girls that are in the crowd. I think that's such a special part of it. It's just really special for us to be able to go around at the end of the games and meet all those people that have come to support us.”

The age-old debate about the competitiveness – or lack thereof – of England fixtures will niggle away until the semi-final stage, you feel, but the crowd did not much seem to mind the one-sided contest they were watching. It was a shame, perhaps, that the United States could not sustain a bright start for slightly longer; certainly the physical performances of Erica Jarrell-Searcy and Rachel Johnson, among others, worried the hosts at times.

open image in gallery England showcased their power game ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

But England’s surge was always going to come. USA coach Sione Fukofuka had expressed confidence on match eve that his side might be able to match the Red Roses at the set-piece, often an area of strength for the Eagles. His optimism was misplaced; the USA were dismantled at scrum-time and driven back at a rate of knots when England elected to use their mighty maul.

It is something of a private joke within the England squad that their forwards do not always get the credit they feel they deserve, with the dazzling backs more often the darlings of the media. But Kildunne, Meg Jones and others certainly made use of the most stable of platforms to launch the tournament in style.

“It’s a full-squad effort,” Kildunne said afterwards. “It was incredible from the forwards. I wouldn’t be able to find the space without them bashing it up the middle. They do a smashing job and they do it week in, week out.”

open image in gallery Ellie Kildunne paid tribute to England’s forwards after a big win ( AFP via Getty Images )

There was certainly a sense post-match that England were delighted to have got the competition underway. John Mitchell, the head coach, reflected that the last week leading up to the World Cup had really dragged, all of the anticipation and a little apprehension building after a long lead-in to the tournament. A few nerves showed in an opening quarter that contained a few too many errors; a number of wretched restart receipts give Mitchell and his staff something to really attack in training next week. Their ability to manipulate opposition sides with their kicking game, though, remains an area in which they currently have no real rivals.

Widespread rotation is certain as England enter the unknown with a meeting with Samoa, a side on which even Mitchell admitted he had limited information. As ever, the veteran coach has plotted out his pool stage selections in advance, though Helena Rowland’s injury has altered a few plans. The versatile back should be fit after a rolled ankle to feature in the game in Northampton; Holly Aitchison and Claudia Moloney-MacDonald are also moving closer to returns in the backline.

open image in gallery The England fans turned out in good number ( Getty Images )

The depth at Mitchell’s disposal means that he can afford to tinker and tweak over the next few weeks but as things stand, the 15 that began in Sunderland are well placed to remain as his starting side. Morwenna Talling showed why England rate her so highly with the lock producing a typically tireless and thumping performance around the park. No 10 Zoe Harrison controlled affairs well and Jess Breach’s connection with Kildunne and Abby Dow in the back three was clear, though both will come under pressure from Aitchison and Moloney-MacDonald respectively.

Mitchell sought to praise the squad effort afterwards but also singled out one individual for special mention. Having been used in a variety of roles in the last couple of years, Sadia Kabeya produced a statement showing in her favoured openside spot with 26 tackles, 10 carries and plenty of ruck involvements. Still only 23 and already at her second World Cup, the south Londoner is one of many in the England squad who could be catapulted to new prominence if the opening night is anything to go by.

“I love a tackle and there were lots of tackles to be made!” Kabeya chuckled. “It’s nice to be in a seven shirt, out in that edge space where I feel really comfortable, and hopefully I’m getting a bit more cemented in that shirt.

open image in gallery Sadia Kabeya produced an excellent performance on the openside ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We wanted to make a big impact. Opening game, huge crowd, great atmosphere – I’m really happy with that.”