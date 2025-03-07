Red Roses fully focussed on Women’s Six Nations title defence as home World Cup looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head coach John Mitchell has insisted his Red Roses are fully focussed on the defence of their Women’s Six Nations crown as a World Cup on home soil looms.

The hosts will be firm favourites to triumph at Twickenham in late September as they seek a first triumph at the quadrennial competition since 2014.

But while excitement is building for a tournament that has already broken ticket sale records, Mitchell has made it clear that the first job for his side will be adding another Six Nations title to their collection.

England have won the last six editions of the championship and open their campaign against Italy in York on 23 March.

“We are excited by a home World Cup,” Mitchell said. “I’m not trying to avoid it. But we will park that now because our job is to get the Six Nations done.

“We need to stay focussed on that. It is a really important tournament to us, we really like this tournament. We have a responsibility on the road in this tournament to connect with people that are following us, and also grow our fanbase as well with the way we carry ourselves and perform.”

Mitchell has appointed a new captain for the tournament in lock Zoe Aldcroft, who is thought to also be in consideration for a back row role as the head coach considers how best to utilise his talented squad.

Aldcroft will captain the side against Italy as the Scarborough-born forward returns to Yorkshire. There was some doubt over whether she and the rest of those squad members involved in the Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) final would be available for the opening fixture, but Mitchell confirmed that Gloucester-Hartpury and Saracens players will be considered for selection despite a short turnaround.

open image in gallery Zoe Aldcroft has been appointed Red Roses captain in a World Cup year ( Getty Images )

While there will be some rotation during the course of the tournament, England will also bid to build cohesion and connections as they prepare for a World Cup on home soil later this year.

“I’ve got the end [the World Cup] in mind,” Mitchell admitted of his selection consideration. “A lot of the combinations that you will see in the Six Nations will be with the end in mind.

“It would be stupid not to select combinations not based on thinking ahead. But we won’t get through 2025 with the same combination in 13 Test matches. We will probably look like two combinations that operate as one. Will players be given opportunities? Yes. There is always room for a bolter, there is always room for a new player to create enthusiasm.

“We have looked at our culture, we have tweaked leadership, and we are now evolving our game. Coming out of camp, I think everyone is excited about the way we are going to play in this Six Nations.”