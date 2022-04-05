England confirm first tour of Australia for six years
Eddie Jones’ team will play three Tests Down Under this summer
England have confirmed they will play a three-Test series in Australia as part of their first tour of the country in six years.
The Rugby Football Union said in a statement its side will play Australia in Perth on 2 July, Brisbane on 9 July and Sydney on 16 July, with all matches to kick off at 10.55am BST.
Eddie Jones’s team, who won all three matches against Australia when they last toured Down Under in 2016, defeated the Wallabies 32-15 when the sides last met at Twickenham in November.
Jones said the tour was a “great opportunity for growth for this team”.
England will play a pre-tour fixture against the Barbarians at Twickenham on 19 June.
