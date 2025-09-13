The circumstances that give Scotland hope of springing a World Cup shock against England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Now there is an understatement,” Bryan Easson chuckled when it was suggested to the Scotland head coach and his captain, Rachel Malcolm, that his side had been on a difficult journey during his time in charge. It is not yet five years since the coach, a stalwart of the Scottish system, was officially elevated to lead the women’s side but in some ways, his stint has felt like a lifetime.

It is a transformative tenure that will, in all likelihood, come to an end this Sunday as Scotland become the latest nation to take on this World Cup’s mission impossible. Easson will leave his role at the end of this tournament; for his departure date to be delayed by a week will require a first Scottish victory over England since last century. There will be no accepting of their likely fate for a side that have enjoyed an outstanding World Cup, pushing Canada close last week to threaten a shock for a while, but Easson and Malcolm spoke well of the legacy that their team may leave.

“I think the legacy is probably not just at this tournament, but the last few years,” Easson said. “We’ve hit all success criteria that we’ve been set out to do. We’ve qualified for two Rugby World Cups, we’ve qualified for a quarter-final, performances are in a position now where everyone takes us seriously. I think we will leave this World Cup with our heads held high, regardless of the result on Sunday.”

open image in gallery Bryan Easson (right) and Rachel Malcolm have transformed Scotland's fortunes ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

The manner in which Scotland have flourished over these last few weeks is all the more impressive given the storms that seem to rumble in the background. During the summer, reporting from the BBC revealed significant uncertainty over the contracting process for the squad before this tournament. It is understood that perhaps as many of half of the group playing in England may not have full-time professional deals beyond the World Cup; to have performed in the way they have, to have shown such togetherness, speaks volumes about the culture that Easson and Malcolm have created.

The inspirational skipper captains the side for the 53rd time on Sunday, a new record for the nation. Malcolm carries genuine belief that Scotland can break their extended English hoodoo yet if this is to be the end of an era with Easson departing, it is one with which she and the rest of the squad will reflect with great pride.

“Bryan and I have been through our fair share of ups and downs.” Malcolm said. “It’s not always been plain sailing for us, but we’ve always worked together to get the best out of the group we’ve had and deal with the off-field issues and stuff. He’s always focussed on our happiness and how to get the most out of us as individual.

“This group make me proud every day, regardless of the performance, just because of what we come up against and what we fight for to be part of this team. To finally see what we know has been building come to fruition in the last few weeks has been my happiest time as captain. But we have so much more in us. This weekend is another opportunity for us to take a massive step forward. This game is huge, but it’s a different type of pressure; no one expects us to win, and that’s where we thrive."

open image in gallery Scotland have enjoyed an excellent tournament ( Action Images via Reuters )

Easson shuffles his forward pack for the mighty challenge ahead, tighthead prop Christine Belisle in from the cold and into the starting side after a tournament-ending injury to Elliann Clarke. Jade Konkel’s ball-carrying from No 8 will be highly valuable – the back row could be playing her final game in a Scotland shirt, heightening that end of an era feel. There is stability, though, in a backline that has thrived so far, wings Francesca McGhie and Rhona Lloyd bringing serious speed and Emma Orr an increasingly important figure, and leader, in the 13 channel.

England, for their part, have talked up the Auld Enemy, both coach John Mitchell and returning captain Zoe Aldcroft praising the togetherness and growth Scotland had shown as they looked ahead to the quarter-final clash late on Friday night. Mitchell also made reference to the adversity his side have faced – while Aldcroft is fit to return, full-back Ellie Kildunne is out as she progresses through concussion return-to-play protocols and loosehead Hannah Botterman does not feature having missed the start of the week with a back injury.

open image in gallery Zoe Aldcroft returns from injury to lead England ( PA Wire )

It is expected that the duo will be available for a semi-final, assuming England get there, but opportunities perhaps abound for a playmaking pair given the task of getting an attack more clunky than clicking against Australia properly firing. The exceptionally versatile Helena Rowland – who has started games at 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15 for England – takes the place of Kildunne, while Holly Aitchison, now fully over an ankle injury that initially threatened her tournament, takes the reins at fly half.

“I don’t really need to see anything from Holly,” Mitchell said having given the fly half her first start of the tournament. “I know what she can produce, and trust that and back that. She was in a really great position before she got the niggle and now she’s in a better position having overcome that.

open image in gallery Holly Aitchison starts at fly half for England against Scotland ( PA Wire )

“Helena is pretty handy in the backfield. She’s got a huge work-rate and is very consistent. She’s super quick. She’s phenomenal and gives us so much versatility.”