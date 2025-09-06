Ellie Kildunne set to miss England’s World Cup quarter-final after suffering head injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ellie Kildunne is set to miss England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Scotland after suffering a head injury during the 47-7 win over Australia.

The Red Roses secured top spot in Pool A and set up a quarter-final with Scotland by overcoming a battling performance from the Wallaroos in Brighton, but victory came at a cost with a number of injury worries.

Full-back Kildunne’s head injury, suffered in a worrying whiplash incident near halfway shortly after the half-time interval, followed the departure of loosehead prop Hannah Botterman with an acute back spasm.

Kildunne was removed having shown concussion symptoms, so did not undergo a head injury assessment (HIA) during the game. A mandatory minimum 12-day stand down period has to be served by players who have failed an HIA or shown symptoms under graduated return to play protocols.

And head coach John Mitchell confirmed afterwards that Kildunne, named World Player of the Year after a superlative 2024, that he is planning to be without Kildunne for next Sunday’s clash with Scotland at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

“Ellie will go through return-to-play protocols,” Mitchell said.

“There is normally a 12-day stand down. She is fine. She’ll be frustrated because she had a difficult day at the office. She’ll get better.”

England do have options at full-back: the versatile Helena Rowland came on for Kildunne at the Amex Stadium and has featured across the backline, while specialist full-back Emma Sing would add real backfield solidity and is an outstanding goalkicker. Wings Abby Dow and Jess Breach have also featured at full-back for their clubs in the past.

The potential loss of Botterman would be significant, too, though Mitchell suggested the injury would “take its course”. Kelsey Clifford scored two tries off the bench after replacing the prop in the first half, while Mackenzie Carson is the other loosehead in the squad.

open image in gallery Hannah Botterman departed with a back spasm ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Morwenna Talling, who was replaced late on after her mouthguard flashed following a head acceleration, passed her HIA and will be available for selection next week.