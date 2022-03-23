Lawrence Dallaglio claims England are “living in cloud cuckoo land” after another disappointing Six Nations campaign concluded last weekend.

After being soundly beaten by France 25-13, with Les Bleus clinching the Grand Slam and a first Six Nations title in 12 years in Paris, Eddie Jones’ side finished third in a second consecutive campaign with three defeats.

And Dallaglio, a World Cup winner from 2003, has delivered a scathing review of Jones and his side, while also taking aim at the RFU for their positive views on the progress of the team less than 18 months from the 2023 World Cup in France.

“He [Jones] has tried to paint the rosiest of pictures, but it’s a disappointing campaign for England,” Dallaglio said on the Evening Standard Rugby Podcast. “If it hadn’t been for Italy’s victory [over Wales], England would have probably finished lower down the table. It is another losing campaign that didn’t start well and didn’t finish well.

“There are some serious fault lines in that team and that squad and anyone who doesn’t think there is, is living in cloud cuckoo land. To score only two tries in three games and generally play the way they have played, fans have got every right to ask the question.

“We have heard in an RFU statement, no name to it as usual, they think this England team is making solid progress and they were suggesting that Eddie is building a new team against their clear strategy. I would argue I haven’t seen a hugely clear strategy.

“Eddie seems to think that they are only three per cent off where they need to be. I was never good at maths, but I know they’re a long way away from being three per cent off.”