Jamie George to lead England as Six Nations squad revealed

Jamie George will captain England in the 2024 Six Nations with the hooker confirmed to lead a 36-player squad named by Steve Borthwick ahead of the tournament.

George replaces Saracens teammate Owen Farrell in the role, with the fly half taking a break from international rugby to prioritise his mental wellbeing.

Borthwick’s selection for the tournament includes a number of eye-catching potential debutants, including Exeter pair Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Ethan Roots.

Wing Feyi-Waboso also qualifies for Wales but has opted to join up with England after a breakthrough season for his club, while New Zealand-born back rower Roots is eligible through an English father and has similarly impressed in a resurgent Chiefs side.

Premiership-topping Northampton also provide a number of new or returning faces, with Tommy Freeman, Fin Smith, George Furbank and Fraser Dingwall all making the cut. Sale’s Tom Roebuck and Harlequins pair Oscar Beard and Chandler Cummingham-South.

There is a recall, meanwhile, for centre Henry Slade after his omission from the World Cup squad, while hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is back in the fold after overcoming a neck injury. Billy Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler are among the notable names omitted from the group that went to the World Cup, while George Martin is set to miss “a number of weeks” with a knee injury.

“Building on the foundations of what the England team achieved in the Rugby World Cup, I have selected a squad that provides strong continuity and experience, whilst at the same time providing an opportunity to develop the talent of a number of new and less experienced players,” said Borthwick.

Immanuel Feyi-Wasobo has impressed for Exeter this season and earns a first call-up (PA Wire)

“I would particularly like to congratulate the new faces who have their first chance in an England squad, and very much look forward to seeing how that young talent can play an important part in ensuring that England continue to develop our game and move forward.

“The Six Nations is a tremendously entertaining and hugely competitive competition. This year will be no different, and as we prepare for the challenge which awaits us against Italy in Rome, this squad will come together next week for a training camp in Girona.”

While a number of new faces earn call-ups, Borthwick has also retained a number of senior players. Veteran props Dan Cole and Joe Marler continue having returned to the England reckoning in the last 12 months, and Danny Care similarly provides exprience at scrum half.

Steve Borthwick has selected seven uncapped players in his squad (PA Wire)

Among those thought to be on the selection radar but left out are uncapped number eight Alfie Barbeary, who faces a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, and his Bath teammate Joe Cokanasiga.

Alongside Martin, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi and Raffi Quirke are recovering from injury.

George’s ascension to the role of captain comes after nearly a decade in an England shirt, with the 33-year-old supplanting former skipper Dylan Hartley as first-choice in 2018.

He has been a key leadership figure on and off the field since, and succeeds close mate Farrell with Courtney Lawes having retired from international rugby.

“I accepted with huge gratitude and enthusiasm,” George said of becoming the 135th England men’s captain.

Jamie George takes over from the absent Owen Farrell as England captain (Getty Images)

“I love playing rugby for England. I hope that everyone has seen how much it means to me, I have never shied away from that. I am so excited about where this team can go and bringing the fans on that journey with us is something that I care about deeply.

“I believe I’m at the stage of my career where I can give my all to the captaincy and give my best on the pitch.

“I don’t underestimate the challenge ahead. Owen is a fantastic motivator and tactician, and we will undoubtedly miss his leadership. But I have got brilliant people around me, many of whom have won major tournaments, and utilising the great experience we have within the group is going to be crucial.

England squad for the 2024 Men’s Six Nations

Forwards:

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 107 caps)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 caps)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, uncapped)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

Theo Dan (Saracens, 7 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 15 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 25 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 85 caps) – captain

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 76 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 88 caps)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

Backs:

Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped)

Danny Care (Harlequins, 96 caps)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 64 caps)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

George Ford (Sale Sharks, 91 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 57 caps)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 30 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)