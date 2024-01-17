✕ Close Gatland aware of Rees-Zammit’s NFL switch only ‘an hour’ before Wales squad announcement

The countdown to the 2024 edition of the Six Nations continues after the shock news that Wales have lost star Louis Rees-Zammit as he pursues a career in the NFL.

The tournament is around the corner and gets underway at the start of February, with teams back in action for the first time since a thrilling Rugby World Cup in France and hoping for a new beginning. That means coaches are often more willing to experiment and inject new blood into the group, making these squad announcements more fascinating than usual.

France will have to replace the best player in the world, Antoine Dupont, as he focuses on sevens for next summer’s Olympics, while Ireland, England and Wales have all lost their long-term, iconic fly-halves since the World Cup with Johnny Sexton, Owen Farrell and Dan Biggar all either retiring or taking a break from international rugby. Throw in a new coach for Italy in the form of Gonzalo Quesada and the 2024 Six Nations promises to look very different to last year’s edition.

After Warren Gatland names his Welsh squad and Gregor Townsend included an uncapped quartet for the Scottish squad, it is the turn of Steve Borthwick and his England side and Andy Farrell’s No 1-ranked Ireland, aiming to bounce back from World Cup heartache.

Follow live coverage of the squad announcements below: