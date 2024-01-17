Six Nations LIVE: England to name squad with Steve Borthwick revealing new captain
It is now Steve Borthwick and Andy Farrell’s turn to reveal their squads after the drama surrounding Wales and Louis Rees-Zammit’s stunning move to quit rugby for the NFL
The countdown to the 2024 edition of the Six Nations continues after the shock news that Wales have lost star Louis Rees-Zammit as he pursues a career in the NFL.
The tournament is around the corner and gets underway at the start of February, with teams back in action for the first time since a thrilling Rugby World Cup in France and hoping for a new beginning. That means coaches are often more willing to experiment and inject new blood into the group, making these squad announcements more fascinating than usual.
France will have to replace the best player in the world, Antoine Dupont, as he focuses on sevens for next summer’s Olympics, while Ireland, England and Wales have all lost their long-term, iconic fly-halves since the World Cup with Johnny Sexton, Owen Farrell and Dan Biggar all either retiring or taking a break from international rugby. Throw in a new coach for Italy in the form of Gonzalo Quesada and the 2024 Six Nations promises to look very different to last year’s edition.
After Warren Gatland names his Welsh squad and Gregor Townsend included an uncapped quartet for the Scottish squad, it is the turn of Steve Borthwick and his England side and Andy Farrell’s No 1-ranked Ireland, aiming to bounce back from World Cup heartache.
Follow live coverage of the squad announcements below:
Gregor Townsend undecided on Scotland captain amid Jamie Ritchie fitness battle
Yesterday, Gregor Townsend revealed his Scotland squad but said he is still to decide on whether Jamie Ritchie will captain Scotland for the upcoming Six Nations as the Edinburgh back-rower bids to prove his form and fitness ahead of the tournament.
The 27-year-old flanker has led the national team since succeeding Stuart Hogg in the role for the 2022 summer tour of South America but has been hindered by injury since the World Cup last autumn.
It was notable when Townsend announced his 39-man squad for the tournament on Tuesday afternoon that nobody was listed as skipper.
Read more of the Scotland head coach’s thoughts below:
When is the Six Nations? Fixtures and schedule for 2024 Championship
The Six Nations returns with Ireland hoping to defend their Grand Slam crown.
The start of a new cycle has seen significant change in the six competing unions since a thrilling Rugby World Cup in France.
England, Ireland, Wales and France are all likely to have new captains at the helm, while Italy begin life under Gonzalo Quesada after a post-tournament coaching change.
Scotland will be hoping to build on a third-placed finish a year ago in what looks to be an open edition of one of rugby’s most storied championships.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What Owen Farrell’s potential move to France says about the future of club rugby
One only needs to be a casual consumer of club rugby union to recognise that the winds of change are blowing. If the news that Owen Farrell is giving strong consideration to a move to Racing 92 came as a bombshell, the idea of an English player contemplating a move from the Premiership Rugby to the Top 14 did not.
Farrell’s situation is different to most but his mulling of a move across the Channel reflects the general direction of rugby’s labour migration. France’s Top 14 is now firmly established as the world’s top domestic league financially, with a bumper TV deal, buoyant crowds and a thriving structure beneath it sustaining professional clubs across three tiers.
Conversely, English club rugby has shrunk, with the loss of four clubs in 12 months highlighting the financial issues within the system, where the challenges of Covid have led to a depression of the salary cap. Proposals are on the table to lift the current limit on player spending from £5m per year back to the previous figure of £6.4m, but with most clubs recording major financial losses each season, a number are reluctant for the cap to rise again.
Warren Gatland unsure if ‘freak’ Louis Rees-Zammit can crack NFL: ‘Good luck to him’
Wales boss Warren Gatland admits he has “no idea” if Louis Rees-Zammit will play rugby union again following his switch to American football.
While Wales prepare for a Six Nations opener against Scotland, Rees-Zammit will be concentrating on the NFL’s International Player Pathway in the hope of forging a gridiron career.
His move to the United States with immediate effect has left Wales and his club Gloucester without a box-office wing, whose try-scoring ability thrilled crowds on domestic, European and international stages.
Rees-Zammit’s rugby union career comes to a halt after winning 32 Wales caps and a World Cup campaign in France when he scored five tries.
Asked if the 22-year-old would come back to rugby one day, Gatland said: “No idea. There aren’t a lot of people who make it in the NFL who haven’t been brought up with the game and played it at a young age.
Wales and Scotland name Six Nations squads amid Louis Rees-Zammit bombshell
Wales boss Warren Gatland named five uncapped players in his squad for the upcoming Six Nations while Scotland named four – including an ex-England international.
Both squad announcements, though, were overshadowed by Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit being released by Gloucester to pursue his dream of a career in the NFL.
For Wales, uncapped Cardiff quartet Cameron Winnett, Evan Lloyd, Alex Mann and Mackenzie Martin, plus Bath prop Archie Griffin, have all been included among a 34-strong group.
