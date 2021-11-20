England vs South Africa LIVE: Latest rugby score and updates from 2021 Autumn internationals
Follow all the latest updates from Twickenham as Eddie Jones’ side aim for revenge against the world champion Springboks
England welcome South Africa to Twickenham in a mouthwatering rematch of the World Cup final two years on.
The Springboks battled past Eddie Jones’ side on the big stage and edged out the British and Irish Lions 2-1 this summer. They enter the match in fine form too, having surged past Scotland last week to lock up a 30-15 victory at Murrayfield.
The Boks poses what Richard Cockerill claims to be a daunting task: “Physically from a scrum, set-piece and line-out point of view, there isn’t a harder team to play against in the world at the moment.”
But this is a very different England side, packed with guile and invention, namely in the shape of 22-year-old Marcus Smith, which played out in the 32-15 win over Australia last weekend.
Jones has proven daring with his surprise selections and believes that unpredictability can unsettle the world champions: “The whole team is up for the fight. I’ve never seen a team as ready to play against South Africa. We know exactly how we want to play, we know exactly where we think there is a weakness with South Africa and we’ve just got to go out there and execute. And execute with a spirit of adventure, a spirit of taking the English game where it’s never been before. We know this South African team is the best in the world at the moment. So there’s a great opportunity for us to prove ourselves.”
One to watch – Cobus Reinach
There has been plenty of, possibly undue, focus on how South Africa have gone about assembling an outstanding Test match rugby side and the tactics favoured by the Springboks, but this is a magnificently talented squad. Iti s testament to their depth that even with Faf de Klerk an autumnal absentee they can call upon a player with the ability of Cobus Reinach.
Sharp as a knife off a whetstone, Reinach may not offer the same accuracy with the boot, defensive menace or close-to-the-ruck wind-up-ery of de Klerk, but he’s a sniping threat with a habit of plucking intercepts. He and Handre Pollard will have plenty of kicking to do, of course, but if South Africa are invited into an up-tempo contest then Reinach can certainly quickstep with the best of them.
Team News - South Africa
South Africa make three changes to the side that beat Scotland a week ago. Cobus Reinach unites with club colleague Handre Pollard in the halves with Faf de Klerk a longer term absentee, while converted centre Jesse Kriel continues to cover for a similarly stricken Cheslin Kolbe.
Jacques Nienaber has this week picked Lood de Jäger ahead of Franco Moster to form an almost comically huge second row connection with the outstanding Eben Etzebeth. Kwagga Smith and Siya Kolisi’s partnership on the flanks has begun to coalesce nicely.
Beware, too, the Bomb Squad, this week consisting of five forwards and three backs but hardly short of explosive power. Malcolm Marx might be the best hooker in the world, while Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch are hardly shrinking violets. Then there is Frans Steyn, hardly short of weight and still booming over long-distance penalties 15 years after his Test debut.
Team News - England
With Jamie George and Owen Farrell out until the new year at least with injuries and Ellis Genge still in isolation, England are short of several key individuals. Bevan Rodd retains his starting place at loose head while there is a start for Jamie Blamire in George’s stead, backed up by Leicester hooker Nic Dolly, who was playing Championship rugby in the spring.
The back five in the pack remains intact for a third week running but there is a reshuffle behind them. After being named on the wing but lining up everywhere but against Australia, Manu Tuilagi is back in the centres, outside Marcus Smith and inside Henry Slade in what appears a balance midfield.
Joe Marchant is this week’s slightly surprise pick on the right wing, with England keen on his ability under the high ball and defensive decision-making. There is also the Harlequins connection with Smith, of course.
A 6-2 bench split means places in the 23 again for Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds, who impressed off the pine a week ago.
On to England vs South Africa...
That concludes our live coverage of Scotland’s win over Japan, but we’ll have plenty of reaction and analysis over the next couple of days.
On to today’s second marquee matchup, and boy is it a big’un - for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final it is England against South Africa with plenty of scores to be settled...
England out to soothe World Cup scars against scorned South Africa
Rassie Erasmus’s ban has provided an unpleasant backdrop to a titanic game needing little extra spice
Player of the Match Chris Harris speaks to Amazon Prime Video
“It’s been quality for us. I don’t think we played our best last week and today wasn’t our best either but we did enough. Very mixed emotions,” says Chris Harris. “We did some really good stuff but we let Japan into the game - they were brilliant. They kept chipping away. But we got the win. Three wins from four is awesome.”
Scotland 29-20 Japan
Victory for Scotland, who were below their best against a Japan side with plenty of adventure but just short of a degree of execution at times. That’s by no means a bad result for either side - Japan haven’t played too much rugby since the World Cup and they showed some very, very nice things in possession, while Scotland continue to build a winning habit despite a setback against South Africa last weekend.
FULL TIME: SCOTLAND 29-20 JAPAN
PENALTY! SCOTLAND 29-20 Japan (Finn Russell penalty, 79 minutes)
Posts bisected, three more points on the board and victory secured for Scotland. Chris Harris is named the player of the match, and that may just do us...
Scotland 26-20 Japan, 78 minutes
Curiously, Scotland have to have a discussion over what to do here - a kick at goal is surely the option and is eventually settled on by the Scottish leadership committee. Finn Russell takes the tee and will take every second he can as he tries to push Scotland out of reach of a single score...
Scotland 26-20 Japan, 77 minutes
Stability and Scotland are secure in possesion. Pierre Schoeman hits a brilliant line to create a fissure and Scotland then have advantage as Japan rush up offside in a bid to prevent Finn Russell exploiting space on the right - it works, but Japan are penalised. That’ll end their chances, you’d think.
