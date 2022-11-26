✕ Close England coach Eddie Jones previews South Africa clash

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

England play South Africa at Twickenham this afternon in their final autumn international before a huge 2023.

Eddie Jones will be pleased by the late rally to snatch a draw against New Zealand, but a victory over the world champions would be a real statement ahead of next year’s World Cup in France.

The Springboks are also eager to beat one of the contenders for next year’s showpiece event, having come unstuck in tight contests with France and Ireland before bouncing back with victory over Italy last week.

Jones has made a point of “respecting” referees too, seen as a dig at his South Africa counterpart Rassie Erasmus, who will complete his matchday ban this weekend after being reprimanded for a series of sarcastic tweets criticising officials.

Follow all the action from Twickenham with our live blog below, following the conclusion of Wales vs Australia: