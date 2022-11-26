England vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from autumn international at Twickenham
England look to finish their autumn internationals in style against the world champion Springboks
England play South Africa at Twickenham this afternon in their final autumn international before a huge 2023.
Eddie Jones will be pleased by the late rally to snatch a draw against New Zealand, but a victory over the world champions would be a real statement ahead of next year’s World Cup in France.
The Springboks are also eager to beat one of the contenders for next year’s showpiece event, having come unstuck in tight contests with France and Ireland before bouncing back with victory over Italy last week.
Jones has made a point of “respecting” referees too, seen as a dig at his South Africa counterpart Rassie Erasmus, who will complete his matchday ban this weekend after being reprimanded for a series of sarcastic tweets criticising officials.
Follow all the action from Twickenham with our live blog below, following the conclusion of Wales vs Australia:
Wales 34-13 Australia, 54 minutes
After England’s comeback last week, I daren’t write Australia off here, but this is starting to get a little worrying for the Wallabies with all of the momentum with Wales since the resumption.
Oh dear, that doesn’t look good - Gareth Anscombe lets out an anguished cry and reaches for his right shoulder after missing a tackle on the right.
TRY! WALES 34-13 Australia (Rio Dyer try, 52 minutes)
And over in the corner goes the young wing!
Very nicely taken by Wales. Gareth Thomas carries with good support, the prop’s presentation ensuring the ball is quick for Kieran Hardy. Gareth Anscombe takes his half-back partner’s pass and singes the eyebrows of the Australian wide defence with a fizzed miss ball - Rio Dyer collects and has the simple job of grounding in the corner.
Anscombe adds the extra two and Wales have begun to canter out of sight.
Wales 27-13 Australia, 51 minutes
At last, Australia get their set-piece defence right, steeling themselves to deny the drive. Kieran Hardy pulls the ball out, but Rio Dyer is stood up on the line.
Wales stay patient. Back to Dyer!....
Wales 27-13 Australia, 50 minutes
Wales maul some more; Australia are penalised again, drawing another word of warning about discipline from referee Carley.
Into the corner Wales kick.
Wales 27-13 Australia, 49 minutes
Australia are back up to 14 with Jake Gordon at last permitted to return.
And Wales’ maul is really making a mark now. Adam Beard takes the kick off and immediately calls in the heavy artillery, Australia only able to halt the drive when it has advanced up past the half-way line. The Wallabies’ hauling down of the maul forces Matthew Carley to again penalise the Australians.
TRY! WALES 27-13 Australia (Jac Morgan try, 48 minutes)
A rapid rumble and Jac Morgan has his second!
These may not be particularly optimistic times for Welsh sports fans but Morgan is having quite the fortnight. Justin Tipuric takes at the tail, the rest of the Welsh forwards sweeping in behind their captain with Morgan the buried beneficiary as the maul goes over.
Gareth Anscombe converts.
Wales 20-13 Australia, 46 minutes
Wales maul, marching forth with muscular menace. Australia are penalised; Gareth Anscombe tasks his forwards with producing more of the same from further up the left touchline.
Jake Gordon is almost ready to return, but is kept from the field with a 13-man Australian side readying themselves for the defensive set.
YELLOW CARD! Tom Robertson is sent to the sin bin! Wales 20-13 Australia, 45 minutes
Another scrum penalty against Australia, and Matthew Carley is reaching for yellow again. James Slipper was warned before half time after a succession of infringements - Tom Robertson replaced the Australia captain at half time and is sent to the sin bin.
The Wallabies drop to 13 men for the next three minutes or so.
Wales 20-13 Australia, 44 minutes
The next Australian possession ends when Allan Alaalatoa is caught off guard by a pass, the prop almost startled by the arrival of a pass that he thought was destined for the man inside him.
Missed penalty! Wales 20-13 Australi, 42 minutes
Off the upright! A loud thud off the boot and then a great clang off the post as Hodge’s great hoist slams into the right-hand post and rebounds into Welsh hands.
