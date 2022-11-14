Will Stuart and Adam Radwan recalled to England squad for New Zealand clash

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Will Stuart and Adam Radwan have been recalled to Eddie Jones’ 36-man squad for England’s Autumn Nations Series clash against New Zealand on Saturday.

Bath prop Stuart sustained a knee injury against Saracens in October but could now add to his 23 England caps after returning to fitness.

Newcastle wing Radwan, meanwhile, was not available to face Japan at the weekend but is among the backs training ahead of the All Blacks contest.

Saracens’ Max Malins, who was named in Jones’ training squad ahead of the Japan Test, was not available for selection this time around after he was forced off the pitch during Sarries’ victory over Northampton on Sunday.

Owen Farrell is included and is in line to win his 100th cap when the sides meet at Twickenham.