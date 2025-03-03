England name uncapped quartet for Women’s Six Nations squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Mitchell has named a 42-player group including four first-time call-ups for England's training camp getting under way on Monday as preparations continue ahead of the Women’s Six Nations.

Forward Charlotte Fray (Leicester) and backs Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sarah Parry (Harlequins) and Millie David (Bristol) are the new quartet coming in for the get-together in Bristol.

The Red Roses will subsequently have another camp next week, with players involved in the Premiership Women's Rugby final between Gloucester-Hartpury and Saracens on March 16 not taking part, before the squad for the Six Nations is then announced the following day.

Head coach Mitchell said: "The objective of this camp is to become organised and get better as a Red Rose ahead of the Six Nations, bearing in mind we will be without the PWR finalists next week.

"We are expecting an excited energy in reconnecting again and focusing on the opportunity that this special tournament presents for us."

On the coaching front, Nathan Catt will lead on defence as maternity cover for Sarah Hunter, while Louis Deacon and Lou Meadows continue their roles as forwards coach and attack coach respectively.

England, led by Zoe Aldcroft after she replaced Marlie Packer as captain in January, open their Six Nations campaign by playing Italy in York on March 23 as they begin a bid for a seventh consecutive title.

They are hosts of this year's World Cup that starts in August, where they will look to go one better after finishing as runners-up to New Zealand at the last two editions.