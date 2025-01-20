Sean Lynn appointed new Wales coach ahead of World Cup: ‘I’m coming home’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean Lynn has been appointed as the new Wales women's head coach.

Welshman Lynn, who masterminded back-to-back Premiership Women's Rugby titles as Gloucester-Hartpury boss in 2023 and 2024, succeeds Ioan Cunningham.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that Lynn, who has agreed a three-year contract, will switch full-time to Wales ahead of the Six Nations, which begins in March.

Cunningham left his role in November, while Nigel Walker resigned as the WRU's executive director of rugby just before Christmas.

Those departures came following a turbulent spell last year that saw the WRU's handling of now-completed contract negotiations for its top female players fiercely criticised.

Lynn's arrival comes on the back of former PWR chief executive Belinda Moore taking a newly-created post as the WRU's head of women's rugby.

The head of rugby position was among recommendations from a recent strategic review into the women's game in Wales.

The Six Nations, which Wales begin against Scotland on March 22, is followed by the England-hosted World Cup during August and September, with Wales in a tough pool alongside Scotland, Canada and Fiji.

Wales finished with the Six Nations wooden spoon last season, won only four of 11 Tests in 2024 and are currently a lowly 10th in the world rankings.

Lynn said: "I am Welsh and I'm coming home, and you don't need me to tell you what this means to me.

open image in gallery Sean Lynn guided Gloucester-Hartpury to back-to-back PWR titles ( Getty Images )

"Being the Wales head coach is the pinnacle, and I look forward to taking on a role with a squad of talented and exciting players.

"We have a Six Nations campaign and Rugby World Cup to prepare for in what promises to be the biggest year in the history of women's rugby.

"We have work to do, but having coached, and coached against, the Welsh internationals in England, I know we have the players to make the nation proud."

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney added: "Sean Lynn's appointment underlines the importance of how we want the Wales women's senior national side to progress.

"His ability as a coach is second to none as he has proved with two back-to-back titles in the PWR.

"I am delighted he has accepted the role. He was the outstanding candidate among a field of high-calibre of applicants who recognised what a prestigious and important role it is to be the Wales head coach."

PA