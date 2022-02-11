England team announcement LIVE: Six Nations line-ups as Eddie Jones reveals selection for Italy fixture
Follow live updates as the England head coach names his team to face Italy following their opening Six Nations defeat to Scotland
England head coach Eddie Jones is set to announce his team to face Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday, with a response needed following their opening defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend. Marcus Smith’s 17 points had put England in a winning position before the match turned on Luke Cowan-Dickie’s yellow card and resulting penalty try, and it means Jones and his team are already playing catch-up as they look to bounce back with a victory in Rome.
Jones is set to keep faith with a number of the young and inexperienced players who started against Scotland, including fly-half Smith and full-back Freddie Steward, but the fixture against Italy offers the head coach a chance to make changes. The Italians opened their Six campaign with a defeat to France last weekend in Paris to extend their losing run in the competition to 33 matches and anything other than a bonus-point England victory would be a seismic shock on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Ireland’s trip to France in Saturday’s headline fixture, in what was head coach Andy Farrell’s only change from his side’s opening win over Wales. Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury as Gregor Townsend named his team for the visit to Cardiff. Follow for latest Six Nations news as Jones names his England team:
England to face Barbarians at Twickenham in June
England will host the Barbarians at Twickenham this summer as preparation for their tour of Australia in July.
The fixture on June 19 will be the first meeting between the teams in three years since Marcus Smith inspired a 51-43 victory for a much-changed Eddie Jones’ side.
Barbarians were set to face Samoa at Twickenham in November but the match was cancelled due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in their camp.
It followed a similar incident in 2020 when 13 players from the invitational side breached coronavirus protocols which resulted in their England clash being called off.
The two sides have not met in three years after a scheduled clash in 2020 was called off.
Jones: No regrets over replacing Smith in Calcutta Cup defeat
Eddie Jones insists he has no regrets over the decision to replace Marcus Smith with George Ford in England’s Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland.
Jones says he relies on “gut feel” rather than data or a pre-planned strategy when it comes to making changes as he continues to face criticism for Smith’s early exit from the 20-17 Six Nations loss at Murrayfield.
The fly-half was removed in the 63rd minute, fresh from scoring a dynamic try and landing a penalty as part of accounting for England’s entire score, only for a mismanaged final quarter to surrender a seven-point lead.
Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie conceded a penalty try and was sin-binned as part of the implosion, but it is the withdrawal of Smith that has provoked the greatest debate. Sir Clive Woodward and Danny Cipriani view it as a blunder, while Tabai Matson – Smith’s Harlequins boss – felt it was pre-meditated.
The England coach said he relies on ‘gut feel’ rather than data or a pre-planned strategy
Galthie not expecting different Ireland approach without Sexton
France head coach Fabien Galthie does not expect Ireland to modify their offensive style of play in the absence of injured captain Johnny Sexton
Les Bleus were preparing for fly-half Sexton to lead the Irish in Paris this weekend before he was ruled out by a hamstring issue on Thursday morning and replaced by Joey Carbery.
Saturday evening’s mouth-watering Stade de France clash is already being touted as a potential Guinness Six Nations title decider, with both sides in form and producing free-flowing rugby.
“We worked on Ireland and prepared for the game with him at fly-half,” Galthie said of Sexton. “What we saw against Wales (last weekend) and New Zealand (in the autumn) he was their playmaker, their lead, their captain.
“We think this team are very structured, they have a very serene gameplan, they will keep that style of attack. We imagine they will keep the same fundamentals, attack and defence-wise despite the absence of Johnny Sexton.”
Joey Carbery feels ready for first Six Nations start after injury nightmare
The 26-year-old has been drafted in due to an injury to captain Johnny Sexton
Ritchie ruled out of the remainder of Scotland’s Six Nations campaign
Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie has been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury.
The 25-year-old went off in the second half of last weekend’s victory over England and the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed, while announcing the team to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, that his campaign is over.
In one of five changes to the side that started the Calcutta Cup match, Ritchie will be replaced by Exeter’s Sam Skinner for this weekend’s trip to the Principality Stadium.
There are three changes to Gregor Townsend’s front row for the match in Cardiff, with Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel starting alongside hooker Stuart McInally.
Glasgow’s Sione Tuipulotu comes in to make his third Scotland appearance at inside centre.
The flanker sustained a hamstring injury in the win over England
Farrell: Sexton absence may provide ‘great development’ for Ireland
Andy Farrell says the loss of influential skipper Johnny Sexton for Saturday’s crunch Six Nations clash with France could provide “great development” for Ireland going forward.
Veteran fly-half Sexton has been a key figure for his country for more than a decade and will be a major miss in Paris due to a hamstring strain suffered in training.
Munster’s Joey Carbery will deputise in the number 10 jersey to make his maiden start in the championship, with Connacht player Jack Carty providing back up from the bench and James Ryan taking on the captaincy.
While head coach Farrell admits 36-year-old Sexton remains vital to his plans, he insists the in-form Irish are far from being a one-man team.
“We’re not just one player, it never has been, it never will be, and we want to grow as a group and we make sure we approach every game in that manner anyway,” said Farrell.
The 36-year-old is expected to be out for around 10 days
Watson presents ‘massive challenge’ to Wales
Wales boss Wayne Pivac has described Scotland flanker Hamish Watson as “a fantastic rugby player” ahead of an intriguing back-row battle in Saturday’s Six Nations clash.
Watson, last season’s Six Nations player of the tournament and a British and Irish Lion in South Africa, will be part of a Scotland team chasing a first victory in Cardiff since 2002.
And he will encounter a reshaped Wales breakaway trio that includes two openside specialists in Taine Basham and new cap Jac Morgan.
“It is a massive challenge, isn’t it?” Wales head coach Pivac said. “Hamish Watson is a fantastic rugby player and has been at the top of his game for a number of years.
“No matter who we have put out over the last couple of years, Watson has been right in the thick of a Scotland-Wales game. It will be a big test for young Jac, but one I know he and we are looking forward to.”
The back-row battle could be key to the outcome of the Six Nations clash in Cardiff.
England team announcement
Courtney Lawes is unavailable for England’s Six Nations clash with Italy as he continues to recover from concussion.
Lawes missed the 20-17 Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland that opened the tournament and has yet to resume full training with Eddie Jones’ squad, ruling him out of Sunday’s trip to Rome.
Tom Curry will remain as captain in Lawes’ absence and the hope will be that the veteran Northampton lock is passed fit for the visit of Wales to Twickenham on February 26.
Lawes’ last outing was for Northampton against Ulster on January 16 and his ongoing absence will be of concern to England as they look to rebuild their title challenge in round two.
Uncapped Leicester forward Ollie Chessum has been retained in the reduced 27-man squad that will step up preparations for the Stadio Olimpico showdown and could make his debut on Sunday.
There is no place for Joe Launchbury, however, as he returns to Wasps to continue his comeback from the knee injury he sustained in April. The absence of Mark Atkinson means England will either retain their centre duo of Henry Slade and Elliot Daly or opt for Slade alongside Joe Marchant.
Tom Curry will remain as captain in Lawes’ absence.
England team announcement
