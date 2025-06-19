George Ford and Jamie George add experience to youthful England facing France XV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Ford and Jamie George will co-captain a youthful England XV taking on an even more inexperienced France XV in the non-cap international at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham this weekend.

Fly half Ford, who is one away from bringing up the 100-cap milestone, will have to wait until Test matches against Argentina and USA this summer to reach the magic number but is tasked with providing veteran nous to a line-up that is otherwise giving an opportunity for plenty of inexperienced heads to make a statement to head coach Steve Borthwick.

With 13 England players heading Down Under for the British and Irish Lions tour, Borthwick is shorn of many of his biggest names this summer, although given the non-cap nature of Saturday afternoon’s warm-up clash, the matchday 23 he has named is surprisingly strong.

Even so, Ford, his 101-cap co-skipper George and outside centre Henry Slade (72 caps) are the only players in the starting XV with more than 15 international appearances. However, regular squad players such as winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who is returning from injury, and props Fin Baxter and Joe Heyes will also play from the start.

Full back Joe Carpenter of Sale Sharks, inside centre Seb Atkinson of Gloucester and flanker Guy Pepper, who was named man of the match in Bath's Premiership final victory over Leicester last weekend, are the three uncapped players starting, while Harlequins duo Jack Kenningham and Oscar Beard are in a similar situation on the bench.

Another Premiership champion with Bath, scrum half Ben Spencer, will hope to change a dismal record that has seen him lose seven and draw one of his eight games for England, while Ted Hill and Tom Willis join Pepper in an exciting-looking back row.

Borthwick will select his squad to travel to Argentina and the US on Monday, meaning this fixture is the perfect opportunity for many fringe players to impress the head coach.

“We're excited to be playing at Allianz Stadium and to test ourselves against a strong French side,” said Borthwick. “I’m really looking forward to seeing this young team get out there and show what they’re capable of.

“It’s a great opportunity to take another step forward ahead of the summer Tour to Argentina and the US.”

The RFU have made tickets available from £25 pounds – less than a third of normal Six Nations prices – in the hope of attracting thousands of first-time supporters, particularly youngsters.

England XV to play France: 15. Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks), 14. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs) 12. Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), 11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), 10. George Ford (Sale Sharks) - co-captain, 9. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby); 1. Fin Baxter (Harlequins), 2. Jamie George (Saracens) - co-captain, 3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), 4. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), 5. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), 6. Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), 7. Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby), 8. Tom Willis (Saracens)

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan (Saracens), 17. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), 18. Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints), 19. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), 20. Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), 21. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), 22. Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks), 23. Oscar Beard (Harlequins)