England face Tonga at Twickenham this afternoon as Eddie Jones and his team kick off their series of Autumn fixtures against the side ranked 15th in the world.

It’s only the fourth time England have met Tonga, with the pervious three encounters taking place at World Cups. England won the last meeting between the sides as they ran out 35-3 winners during the pool stage of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Head coach Eddie Jones had to deal with the late setback of captain Owen Farrell testing positive for Covid-19, in an already challenging area of the team given Marcus Smith’s leg injury.

England also facing Australia and South Africa in two huge clashes at Twickenham this month. They have not played since a pair of post-season fixtures against the USA and Canada in July, while their Six Nations campaign ended in a disappointing fifth-place finish following defeats to champions Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is England vs Tonga?

The match is set to start at 3:15pm GMT on Saturday 6 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting from 2:30pm. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

England have been left sweating on the fitness of Marcus Smith, who would have been set to start at fly-half. Smith has been limited in England training this week, while Max Malins and Raffi Quirke have been ruled out. Captain Owen Farrell was ruled out on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19. Northampton full-back George Furbank could deputise.

Line-ups

England: Freddie Steward, Adam Radwan, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, George Furbank, Ben Youngs; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes (captain), Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ellis Genge.

Reserves: Jamie Blamire, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Alex Dombrandt, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith.

Tonga: Telusa Veainu, Walter Fifita, Mailetoa Hingano, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Solomone Kata, Kurt Morath, Sonatane Takulua (captain); Sione Vailanu, Mateaki Kafatolu, Lopeti Timani, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Halaleva Fifita, Ben Tameifuna, Paulo Ngauamo, Siegfried Fisi’ihoi.

Reserves: Suia Maile, Loni Uhila, Ma’afu Fia, Setofano Funaki, Onehunga Havili, Leon Fukofuka, James Faiva, Viliami Fine.

Odds

England: 1/1000

Draw: 100/1

Tonga: 100/1