Independent
BulletinTrump latest
England vs USA live: Red Roses set to kick off Women’s World Cup in front of huge crowd

The tournament favourites get their campaign underway as they bid to triumph on home soil

Harry Latham-Coyle
at the Stadium of Light
,Ciara Fearn
Friday 22 August 2025 17:20 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

The Women’s World Cup begins in style as England, the hosts and tournament favourites, take on the United States in front of a huge crowd at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

A tournament that could transform the landscape of the sport will be held across eight English cities and has already sold three times as many tickets as for the last World Cup in New Zealand, with Twickenham set to be full for the final. The Red Roses are fancied to get there - John Mitchell’s side are unbeaten since losing the last tournament decider to the Black Ferns, and have won 87 of their last 91 matches in all.

Hoping to cause what would be a mighty shock are an experienced USA side that will hope to escape the pool. Ilona Maher, perhaps now the world’s best-known rugby player, has bolstered the ranks ahead of this tournament, and there are threats right across the pitch for the Eagles, from veteran prop Hope Rogers to Saracens stalwart Lotte Sharp at full-back. Can they spoil England’s opening night party?

Follow all of the latest from the Stadium of Light with our live blog below:

Women’s Rugby World Cup final sold out with Twickenham set for record attendance

There was good news ahead of the tournament on Tuesday as organisers confirmed that the World Cup final is officially sold out. The exact attendance may depend on who makes the final, and some boring operational bits, but all records for women’s rugby are set to be smashed.

375,000 tickets have already been sold for the tournament overall with records set to tumble
Harry Latham-Coyle22 August 2025 17:20

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates and kick-off times

Every game at this tournament takes place at the weekend, a move made both for player welfare reasons and to ensure maximum possible potential of ticket sales. The fixtures come thick and fast - here’s how you can follow each and every one.

Everything you need to know ahead of the tournament
Harry Latham-Coyle22 August 2025 17:10

The two sides of a Women’s World Cup that could transform rugby

This will be the biggest Women’s World Cup in history - and by some margin, too. Great challenges remain in the sport but let us hope this is a launchpad into a new era.

The biggest Women’s World Cup in history could change the rugby landscape – even if some familiar challenges remain
Harry Latham-Coyle22 August 2025 17:00

England vs USA live

It’s here! A Women’s World Cup that many expect to transform the landscape of rugby begins in Sunderland, with home favourites England taking on the United States in front of 45,000 people at a packed Stadium of Light. Can the Red Roses kick off a tournament they will expect to win in style? Or can the USA spring a shock on the opening night.

Kick off is at 7.30pm BST.

A new Women's Rugby World Cup trophy has been unveiled for this tournament
A new Women's Rugby World Cup trophy has been unveiled for this tournament (Getty)
Harry Latham-Coyle22 August 2025 08:52

