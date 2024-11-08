England vs Australia tips

England to win by 11-15 points - 11/2 Betfred

England face Australia at Twickenham on Saturday desperate to put the disappointment of the narrow defeat by New Zealand behind them (3:10pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+).

They went down 24-22 to the All Blacks last weekend but had more than their fair share of chances to win the match, including George Ford missing both a penalty and a drop-goal attempt late on.

Steve Borthwick’s side have now lost four of their last five games, albeit three of those defeats came against New Zealand, but should view this weekend’s game as an opportunity to get a win on the board.

The Wallabies are not in great form, getting off to a rough start under Joe Schmidt. He won his first three matches in charge against Wales and Georgia, but then came a disastrous Rugby Championship campaign in which the Aussies lost five out of six games, including a 67-27 hammering by Argentina.

They finished bottom of the standings in the Rugby Championship and have now slipped to 10th in the world rankings. Not many give them a chance of starting a turnaround against England this weekend.

They also have a poor recent record against England, having lost 10 of their last 11 matches, since the 2015 World Cup.

England are massive favourite with betting sites to continue that good run of form with the Wallabies 5/1 outsiders on certain betting apps.

The handicap mark on most rugby betting sites has been set at 12 points, although England will need to do better up front and be more clincal than they were against the All Blacks to cover that mark.

Borthwick has named an unchanged side from the one that started against New Zealand last weekend, but there are two changes on the bench with wing Ollie Sleightholme coming in for flanker Ben Curry and Luke Cowan-Dickie replacing Theo Dan.

Australia have handed rugby league convert Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii his debut in a midfield partnership with Len Ikita in the only change from their last game, a 33-13 loss to New Zealand.

Schmidt has taken the bold decision to omit some experienced names from his squad, most notably Will Skelton and Samu Kerevi, and keep faith with the players selected for the Rugby Championship, despite how badly that campaign went.

The only way is up for the Wallabies right now, but here they face an England side further down the road in their own rebuild and the gap between the sides could be sizeable.

The average margin for England in their victories over Australia since 2015 is 14 points, but they’ve blown them away in recent encounters at Twickenham. They’ve won the last six Autumn Internationals against the Wallabies with something to spare and can maintain that streak on Saturday.

England vs Australia prediction: England to win by 11-15 points - 11/2 Betfred

