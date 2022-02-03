Eddie Jones has questioned resurgent Scotland’s ability to deal with expectation after installing the Calcutta Cup holders as “red-hot favourites” for Saturday’s Murrayfield collision.

England open the Six Nations against a side they have beaten just once in the last four meetings and while bookmakers are backing them to win, it is a fixture full off pitfalls.

An injury crisis has rippled through Jones’ squad, accounting for seasoned campaigners such as Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes, and resulting in the selection of a team where seven starters have no more than 10 caps.

The swirling wind and driving rain forecast for Saturday should also play into Scottish hands with Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg well versed in the nuances of kicking in difficult conditions at Murrayfield.

Jones insists the stage is set for Gregor Townsend’s team, but also wonders if they can deliver.

“It’s the first time I’ve had the experience of going up there when Scotland have been red-hot favourites. They’re expected to win,” Jones said.

“Every time their players look at the crowd at Murrayfield they’ll feel that expectation. They’re red hot favourites and they’ve got to cope with that.

“We can’t wait to get up there. And the best thing about it is that we’re going to play in Scottish weather.

“This is a special game, the Calcutta Cup. It’s been going for 151 years. It means a lot to both countries and it’s the first time I’ve gone there as the underdogs.

“There’ll be 67,000 fans and they’ll be thinking about all the fans watching the game on the BBC. They have to carry that burden. Every game for us is the same – we’re expected to win, so it’s no different for us.

“We’re very equipped for it. We’re a young but good side. We’ve had a really good preparation with a few obstacles thrown at us, but we’ve coped with that really well.

“The side has come together well – tactically, socially and emotionally.”