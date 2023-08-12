(Getty Images)

England and Wales continue their preparations for the Rugby World Cup with the second of back-to-back warm-up meetings.

Wales secured a strong victory in Cardiff last weekend, coming from behind as second half tries from Gareth Davies and George North helped Warren Gatland’s side to a 20-9 victory. England have since named their final World Cup squad, with Steve Borthwick hopes the clarity it provides his remaining 33 players will allow them to build cohesion over the next few weeks.

Perhaps in recognition of a need to build winning momentum ahead of the tournament, Borthwick has opted for a close to full-strength side as the hosts return to Twickenham for the first time since a record defeat to France during the Six Nations. Gatland, meanwhile, has freshened up his starting fifteen, an entirely new line-up ready to press for places in his World Cup selection, which will be named a week on Monday.

Follow all of the latest updates from Twickenham LIVE below: