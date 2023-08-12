England vs Wales LIVE: Rugby World Cup warm-up build-up and updates from Twickenham
Live updates as Steve Borthwick’s side bid to bounce back from defeat in Cardiff last weekend
England and Wales continue their preparations for the Rugby World Cup with the second of back-to-back warm-up meetings.
Wales secured a strong victory in Cardiff last weekend, coming from behind as second half tries from Gareth Davies and George North helped Warren Gatland’s side to a 20-9 victory. England have since named their final World Cup squad, with Steve Borthwick hopes the clarity it provides his remaining 33 players will allow them to build cohesion over the next few weeks.
Perhaps in recognition of a need to build winning momentum ahead of the tournament, Borthwick has opted for a close to full-strength side as the hosts return to Twickenham for the first time since a record defeat to France during the Six Nations. Gatland, meanwhile, has freshened up his starting fifteen, an entirely new line-up ready to press for places in his World Cup selection, which will be named a week on Monday.
Follow all of the latest updates from Twickenham LIVE below:
Talking points as England host Wales in World Cup warm-up
Dewi Lake in the spotlight
Flanker Jac Morgan led Wales with distinction at the Principality Stadium last Saturday, putting himself in pole position to skipper his country at the World Cup. Gatland, though, has said he will use the August schedule to assess captaincy candidates, and 24-year-old Ospreys hooker Lake now steps forward on his international return after shoulder and knee injuries meant he did not play Test rugby last season. Lake is a proven performer at the highest level, and he is likely to soak up the extra responsibility that awaits him.
England need a response after comprehensive defeat in Cardiff.
Momentum key for Wales
Wales have not won back-to-back Test matches since November 2021 when they beat Fiji and Australia, so there is a need to build on last weekend’s impressive 20-9 warm-up victory over England. Head coach Warren Gatland has made 15 changes as the clock continues ticking towards his World Cup squad announcement, and Saturday’s encounter will be the final opportunity for many players to impress. Wales have lost on their last six visits to Twickenham since the 2015 World Cup, which underlines the size of challenge ahead, but there were hints of a feelgood factor returning as a 65,000 crowd roared them home in Cardiff.
England summon the cavalry
England have assembled their big guns as they enter must-win territory just two games into their World Cup warm-up campaign. Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Jamie George are among the front-line stars in action at Twickenham, and potentially only Ellis Genge and Tom Curry are missing from the strongest XV. With the pivotal opener against Argentina on September 9 fast approaching, England need a reassuring performance and to avoid a fourth successive defeat that would continue a worrying downward spiral.
Billy Vunipola starts as Steve Borthwick recalls big guns for second England warm-up clash with Wales
Billy Vunipola is set to make his first appearance for England under Steve Borthwick after the head coach named a strong side for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up clash with Wales.
A rotated English side were beaten by a similarly under-strength Welsh team in Cardiff last weekend, but Borthwick returns to something closer to his first-choice team for the reverse fixture at Twickenham.
Owen Farrell captains the side from fly-half and is joined in midfield by a fit-again Ollie Lawrence and Joe Marchant, who squeezed out Henry Slade from the 33-player World Cup squad on Monday.
With Tom Curry out with an ankle injury, Ben Earl is set to make his first England start in the back-row alongside club teammate Vunipola after 15 consecutive bench appearances to begin his international career, while starlet Henry Arundell is an eye-catching starter in the back three.
Billy Vunipola starts as Steve Borthwick recalls big guns for second Wales clash
England vs Wales line-ups for Rugby World Cup warm-up match
England XV: Joe Marler, Jamie George, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, George Martin; Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola; Jack van Poortvliet, Owen Farrell (capt.); Elliot Daly, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Henry Arundell; Freddie Steward.
Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Jonny Hill, Jack Willis; Ben Youngs, George Ford, Max Malins.
Wales XV: Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake (capt.), Tomas Francis; Rhys Davies, Adam Beard; Dan Lydiate, Tommy Reffell, Taine Plumtree; Tomos Williams, Owen Williams; Tom Rogers, Nick Tompkins, Joe Roberts, Josh Adams; Liam Williams.
Replacements: Sam Parry, Kemsley Mathias, Dillon Lewis, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham; Kieran Hardy, Dan Biggar, Kieran Williams.
How to watch England vs Wales online and on TV
The Summer Nations Series encounter will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, with English language coverage on the streaming platform from 5.10pm BST and a Welsh language broadcast commencing ten minutes later.
England vs Wales live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV
Everything you need to know ahead of the Summer Nations Series clash
Joe Roberts to make debut as Wales change entire team to face England
Scarlets centre Joe Roberts will make his Wales debut in a team showing 15 changes for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up clash against England at Twickenham.
Roberts, 23, is partnered in midfield by Nick Tompkins, while there are also starts for the likes of wing Tom Rogers, fly-half Owen Williams, lock Rhys Davies and flanker Tommy Reffell.
Hooker Dewi Lake captains a side that sees Taine Plumtree, who lines up at No 8, handed his first Test start following an impressive performance off the bench in Wales’ 20-9 victory over England last weekend.
