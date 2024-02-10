Jump to content

England v Wales referee: Who is Six Nations official James Doleman?

Doleman will take charge of the round two fixture

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 10 February 2024 10:16
<p>James Doleman is one of the referees in the 2024 Six Nations </p>

James Doleman is one of the referees in the 2024 Six Nations

(Getty Images)

James Doleman is the referee for England vs Wales in the 2024 Six Nations.

The New Zealander made his tournament debut during last year’s championship, and has been given the whistle for a significant round two fixture.

Born in Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty, Doleman took up officiating while still a student in Dunedin.

He took charge of the final of the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship before becoming a professional referee a year later, overseeing a number of Super Rugby fixtures in 2020.

A step-up to international level followed in 2021. It was at Twickenham last year that he oversaw a first Six Nations encounter, refereeing England’s win over Italy, while he operated as an assistant during the World Cup in France in the autumn.

Doleman is joined on the officiating team by fellow Kiwis Ben O’Keeffe and Brendon Pickerill, while Hollie Davidson is a notable appointee as an assistant.

The Scottish official is set to become the first female touch judge in men’s Six Nations history, continuing her development as one of the world’s most promising officials.

Davidson took charge of the 2021 Rugby World Cup final, played in 2022, between England’s Red Roses and New Zealand’s Black Ferns.

England vs Wales match officials

Referee: James Doleman (NZ)

ARs: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ) & Hollie Davidson (Sco)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZ)

