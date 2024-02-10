✕ Close Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit shares footage from NFL practice camp

England prepare to take on Wales at Twickenham this afternoon as one of the fiercest rivalries in the Six Nations resumes.

Since 1988, Wales have only celebrated victory at Twickenham on three occasions, and it is more than a decade since they have claimed a Six Nations win at the home of English rugby.

However, England have not fared particularly well at home in recent times. Their last three home fixtures were a record defeat to France, a red card for the captain, and a first-ever defeat to Fiji.

Steve Borthwick has stuck with the same starting XV from the first game while Warren Gatland has made changes to his Wales side, including having the instinctive Ioan Lloyd starting at fly half, but it remains to be seen which team will be celebrating victory come 6.45pm.

Follow all the live action from Twickenham in the blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here: