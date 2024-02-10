Jump to content

Live

England v Wales LIVE: Six Nations build-up and updates from Twickenham

Wales are targeting a win at Twickenham for the first time in almost a decade as one of the Six Nations’ fiercest rivalries resumes

Luke Baker
Saturday 10 February 2024 12:15
Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit shares footage from NFL practice camp

England prepare to take on Wales at Twickenham this afternoon as one of the fiercest rivalries in the Six Nations resumes.

Since 1988, Wales have only celebrated victory at Twickenham on three occasions, and it is more than a decade since they have claimed a Six Nations win at the home of English rugby.

However, England have not fared particularly well at home in recent times. Their last three home fixtures were a record defeat to France, a red card for the captain, and a first-ever defeat to Fiji.

Steve Borthwick has stuck with the same starting XV from the first game while Warren Gatland has made changes to his Wales side, including having the instinctive Ioan Lloyd starting at fly half, but it remains to be seen which team will be celebrating victory come 6.45pm.

Follow all the live action from Twickenham in the blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here:

1707567331

Everything you need to know about England v Wales

England and Wales renew hostilities in round two of the 2024 Six Nations.

The hosts arrive on the back of their first opening weekend win since 2019, Steve Borthwick’s side producing an up-and-down performance against Italy but getting the job done as they embedded a number of new faces and systems.

Wales, meanwhile, looked to be heading for a thrashing after letting Scotland build a significant lead in Cardiff, but almost roared back to snatch the unlikeliest of victories.

Could it be a showing that instils belief in a young squad seeking a first win at Twickenham in more than a decade?

Here’s everything you need to know:

England v Wales live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

Everything you need to know ahead of the round two clash

Luke Baker10 February 2024 12:15
1707566400

Wales team news

Here is the Wales team for the trip to Twickenham:

Wales XV: 15-Winnett; 14-Adams, 13-North, 12-Tompkins, 11-Dyer; 10-Lloyd, 9-Williams; 1-Thomas, 2-Dee, 3-Assiratti, 4-Jenkins (capt), 5-Beard, 6-Mann, 7-Reffell, 8-Wainwright

Replacements: 16-Elias, 17-Domachowski, 18-Griffin, 19-Rowlands, 20-Basham, 21-Hardy, 22-Evans, 23-Grady

Sonia Twigg10 February 2024 12:00
1707565500

England team news

Here is the announced England team for the clash:

England XV: 15-Steward, 14-Freeman, 13-Slade, 12-Dingwall, 11-Daly, 10-Ford, 9-Mitchell; 1-Stuart, 2-Marler, 3-George (capt), 4-Itoje, 5-Chessum, 6-Roots, 7-Underhill, 8-Earl

Replacements: 16-Dan, 17-Genge, 18-Cole, 19-Coles, 20-Cunningham-South, 21-Care, 22-Smith, 23-Feyi-Waboso

Sonia Twigg10 February 2024 11:45
1707563105

England vs Wales

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Guinness Six Nations match between England and Wales at Twickenham.

Sonia Twigg10 February 2024 11:05

