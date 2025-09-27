Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England will celebrate their Women’s Rugby World Cup triumph with a trophy celebration at Battersea Power Station.

The Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 to secure their third World Cup crown and first for 11 years in supreme fashion, righting the wrongs of the last two tournaments that ended in final defeat.

Victory at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham came in front of a record crowd for any women’s rugby fixture and extended England’s winning streak to 33 consecutive matches.

Continuing an excellent summer for English women’s sport, the Red Roses followed the Lionesses in securing tournament success after Sarina Wiegman’s side retained their European Championship crown in July.

With stars like Ellie Kildunne, Meg Jones and captain Zoe Aldcroft on show, fans have been invited to celebrate with the team in a special event at Battersea on Sunday 28 September, which runs from 2pm BST to 4pm.

The event will take place at North Park along the riverside area of Battersea Power Station. It will be shown live on BBC1 from 3pm and England Rugby’s YouTube channel, with their last World Cup-winning captain Katy Daley-Mclean hosting alongside former England international Topsy Ojo.

Members of John Mitchell’s successful squad will also visit a number of community rugby clubs around the country next weekend as England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) looks to capitalise on their triumph and drive more growth in the women’s and girls game.

“We are so proud of our world champion Red Roses for their historic win in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final,” Bill Sweeney, chief executive of the RFU, said. “To achieve this in England and at Allianz Stadium, the home of England Rugby, makes this victory even more rewarding.

“Our congratulations go to entire playing squad and management team on this monumental achievement. “We can’t thank fans, across the country, enough for their support of the Red Roses during the tournament – it's been phenomenal.

“The Champions Party not only gives the nation the chance to pay tribute to the team, whether in person, online or on television, but also to be part of a huge moment in sporting history.”