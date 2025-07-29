Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“There was no mention of me ever playing football growing up,” said Wendy Buckingham, 64, as she sat along The Mall waiting for the Lionesses’ victory parade to begin. “So to see this here today makes me very proud.”

Ms Buckingham was one of tens of thousands who travelled from across the UK on Tuesday morning to bag a spot as the victorious Lionesses rode through central London on an open-top bus to celebrate their historic Euro 2025 win.

Some 65,000 fans, many decked out in England flags and Union Jacks, joined the crowd as the players travelled from Admiralty House to Buckingham Palace in double-decker buses emblazoned with “2022 and 2025 European Champions” on the front and sides.

The atmosphere was electric, with a chorus of “football’s coming home” giving way to a jubilant rendition of Sweet Caroline as flags and banners were waved in the air.

open image in gallery Wendy Buckingham, 64, travelled from Romford early in the morning to bag a spot at the fence ( Athena Stavrou/The Independent )

England’s captain Leah Williamson held the trophy up to the crowd while tournament stars including Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton waved at supporters, clearly overwhelmed by the turnout.

Ms Buckingham added: “For the players, this hasn’t happened overnight – it’s been years of training.

“It’s been standing and playing in the rain, parents taking them to every training session and missing out on other things growing up.”

It was that hard work, and the subsequent success which saw them beat Spain in a nail-biting Euros final in Switzerland, that fans were celebrating during the homecoming parade.

open image in gallery Some 65,000 people decked in England flags and Union Jacks who flocked to central London on Tuesday morning to support the team ( Getty Images )

Tracey, 48, left home at 6am to get to the parade. She said: “It was my birthday on Sunday so it was a great birthday present. We are so proud of them and the atmosphere here today is amazing.”

She was stood nearby Ellie, 19, and Evie Rose, 16, who said their favourite player Chloe Kelly’s performance on Sunday was “amazing”.

Ellie said: “It’s amazing to see the progress from the last Euros. Then, the celebration was in Trafalgar Square and now we are on The Mall showcasing Women’s football.”

open image in gallery Tracey, 48, left home at 6am to get to the parade after watching the Lionesses win on her birthday ( Athena Stavrou/The Independent )

Kat Spurr, 47, and Julie Turner, 48, got to The Mall just before 9am to support the Lionesses.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” Kat said. “The game on Sunday was great but a bit nerve wracking.”

“A little bit of extra excitement I guess,” Julie said, adding: “We are very proud. Hopefully this will encourage more people to support women’s football and make it as well known as the men’s game.”

open image in gallery Fans began to stream into the Mall as the time for the parade grew nearer ( Getty Images )

Pat Small, 76, got the train at 7am from Bracknell and was one of the first to arrive at The Mall at 8am.

A lifelong football fan and player, she said: “I was jumping in the air on Sunday. It was fantastic and just makes you happy.

“I played for the Bracknell Bullets when I was younger, and now my sons and daughters play so I’ve been going to all of those matches. It’s nice to see women’s football get the spotlight it deserves.”

open image in gallery Pat small, 76, got the train at 7am from Bracknell and was one of the first to arrive at the Mall at 8am ( Athena Stavrou/The Independent )

Fans began to stream into The Mall as the time for the parade grew nearer. Crowds near the front of Buckingham Palace spilled onto the banks of St James’ Park as supporters all hoped to catch a glimpse of the bus.

Others draped in England flags sat in the park to bag themselves a good view of the large screens set up to show the celebrations, with some seen toasting glasses of fizz to mark the occasion.

The crowd was filled with people of all ages and genders, gathered together to show their support for the Lionesses.

open image in gallery The crowd was filled with people of all ages and genders, gathered together to show their support for the Lionesses ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Dougy Gray, 78, was doing a good job of hyping the crowd up on Tuesday morning. He told The Independent he had gotten up early to make his giant banner which read: “Well done ladies. So proud.”

He said he had come to show his support and appreciation for the team: “I think they’ve done so well and the onus is on us to come and show some support here today.”

open image in gallery Dougy Gray, 78, was doing a good job of hyping the crowd up on Tuesday morning ( REUTERS )

“I really enjoyed the game. The standard of football the women play is second to none.”

As the bus carrying the team began to roll down The Mall, children stood on adults shoulders to catch a glimpse as renditions of “football’s coming home” broke out.

Wearing white Nike T-shirts and England scarves, the team took photos with their phones as the buses travelled down the street, led by the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth and flanked on either side by cheering fans waving flags.

open image in gallery As the bus carrying the team began to roll down The Mall, children stood on adults shoulders to catch a glimpse as renditions of “football’s coming home” broke out ( Getty Images )

Once the open-top buses arrived at the grand stage in front of Buckingham Palace, fans rushed to get a better view from St James’ Park or in the middle of the Mall as it opened up.

Cheers erupted as large red fireworks went up into the sky and the tune of Sweet Caroline could be heard across the park.

Among those spotted in the crowd was Princess Beatrice, the King’s niece and ninth in line to the throne, who was joined in giving her support by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their baby daughter Athena.

open image in gallery Cheers erupted as large red fireworks went up into the sky and the tune of Sweet Caroline could be heard across the park ( AP )

Speaking on stage at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of the palace to host Alex Scott, a tearful Williamson said: “I’ve been crying all the way down The Mall.

“This is unbelievable, probably one of the best things we’ve ever, ever been a part of, so thank you for coming out.”