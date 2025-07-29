Lionesses victory parade live: Fans sing ‘it’s coming home’ as Euro 2025 winners travel down Mall in open-top bus
The Lionesses waved at fans who lined The Mall as they celebrate their Euros success outside Buckingham Palace
The Lionesses have kicked off their Euro 2025 title celebrations as they take to The Mall for their trophy parade, where thousands of fans have gathered to welcome them home.
Captain Leah Williamson has been seen lifting the silver trophy as the crowd sings “It’s coming home”, while the England players wave to the crowds from atop two double-decker buses which have “2022 and 2025 European Champions” displayed on both sides.
The players have now reached Buckingham Palace, where they will finish with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial.
England defeated Spain in dramatic fashion after Chloe Kelly’s winning penalty secured back-to-back European Championships for Sarina Wiegman’s side. The England players partied through the night, having avenged their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final, and returned to home soil as heroes on Monday after becoming the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title.
The squad were immediately taken to Downing Street, where St George's flags fluttered from the windows and railings, for a reception with deputy prime minister Angela Rayner in the garden of No 10.
'Sweet Caroline' blasts to the crowds
After the parade finished, crowds headed to the front of St James’ Park to catch a glimpse of the stage in front of Buckingham Palace.
Children were stood on shoulders to watch the parade as the crowd cheered on the Lionesses.
‘Sweet Caroline’ is now playing, with the sound of crowds signing along echoing down The Mall and across the park.
Victory parade reaches Buckingham Palace
The victorious England team have just reached the Queen Victoria Memorial, where a ceremony is due to begin at roughly 12.30pm.
'I've never seen anything like it'; Alessia Russo celebrates along The Mall
Asked how she was feeling, forward player Alessia Russo said: "Tired, on cloud nine, we didn't really know what to expect, everyone was so excited on the bus.
“It was a really tough game, we knew we'd create chances, as soon as Chloe put that ball in, we spoke about it at half-time, that I felt like that area was a bit free, and as soon as it came in, I was like, this is it, and yes, luckily it went in.
“It's surreal, it's crazy, for people to come out in the home of England at Buckingham Palace, I've never seen anything like it. I've not seen them [family] too much over the last few days, but I'll go back and see them, it's great, they were out and loved it as much as we did."
Captain Leah Williamson seen lifting trophy to cheers of the crowd
The squad, wearing wearing white t-shirts and England scarfs, could be seen taking photos with their phones as the buses travelled down the famous street, flanked on either side by cheering fans waving flags.
Captain Leah Williamson could be seen lifting the European Championship trophy in the air.
The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth (The Royal Band) are leading the England team down The Mall.
First pics of the Lionesses celebrating alongside thousands of England fans
The Lionesses arrive to kick off procession
The Lionesses have reached the start of The Mall to greet thousands of fans who have lined the street up to Buckingham Palace.
The open-top parade will end with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial, which is expected to start at roughly 12.30pm and conclude at 1pm.
Supporters travel from across the UK to cheer on Lionesses
A group of six supporters travelled all the way from Somerset to attend the parade.
One of the group, Izzy Wareham, 22, explained that they drove two hours and 15 minutes from Shepton Mallet to London, before getting the Underground into the centre of the capital.
They said: “We promised the kids we would come if they won on the night of the final.
“We were very nervous during the whole game and especially the penalties, but they brought it home.
“We want to see Sarina on the top of the bus, and Georgia Stanway, and Leah Williamson. In fact, we want to see every one of them. They all deserve it so much.
Kasper Wareham, eight, added: “I want to see Chloe Kelly, she is my favourite player, she’s such a great assister.”
Phoebe Wareham, a 19-year-old university student, said: “It’s so good and inspires a lot of young people to play football. And it should boost morale and help them going into the World Cup in two years time.”
