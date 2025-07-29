Lionesses victory parade live: Fans sing ‘it’s coming home’ as Euro 2025 winners travel down Mall in open-top bus

Lionesses welcomed to Downing Street after Euro 2025 win

The Lionesses have kicked off their Euro 2025 title celebrations as they take to The Mall for their trophy parade, where thousands of fans have gathered to welcome them home.

Captain Leah Williamson has been seen lifting the silver trophy as the crowd sings “It’s coming home”, while the England players wave to the crowds from atop two double-decker buses which have “2022 and 2025 European Champions” displayed on both sides.

The players have now reached Buckingham Palace, where they will finish with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial.

England defeated Spain in dramatic fashion after Chloe Kelly’s winning penalty secured back-to-back European Championships for Sarina Wiegman’s side. The England players partied through the night, having avenged their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final, and returned to home soil as heroes on Monday after becoming the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title.

The squad were immediately taken to Downing Street, where St George's flags fluttered from the windows and railings, for a reception with deputy prime minister Angela Rayner in the garden of No 10.

Follow below for live updates from England’s Euro 2025 trophy parade: