England trophy parade: Route, map and schedule for Euro 2025 victory celebrations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following a tense 120-minute match and penalty shootout against Spain, the England women’s football team have won their second successive European Championship.

Winning 3-1 on penalties, Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses will be bringing the trophy home on Tuesday 29 July as they have a homecoming celebration in London.

Fans will have an opportunity to celebrate with the team as they travel down The Mall in an open-top bus before taking to the stage for a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.

The event will not be ticketed and free to attend, the Football Association (FA) has confirmed, inviting fans, residents and businesses to join the celebrations. The ceremony will be supported by the UK government.

open image in gallery Lucy Bronze lifts the European Championship trophy ( AFP via Getty Images )

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "We are so proud of all of the players, Sarina and the support team who have all been part of this incredible achievement. They have all worked unbelievably hard and we know the nation shares our pride.

“The victory celebration in London on Tuesday will give England fans an opportunity to celebrate with the players, and be part of history.”

There are a few key timings to be aware of for anyone wanting to watch the events live:

12.10pm: Homecoming celebration starts with an open-top bus procession along The Mall

12.30pm: Start of the live Homecoming celebration staged event at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace

1pm: The Homecoming celebration is due to finish

Here’s how to enjoy the celebrations either in-person or at home:

Attending the homecoming parade

Those looking to attend the parade and ceremony in person are advised by the FA to plan ahead. While events kick off just after midday, the football body says it is expecting large crowds, so aiming to arrive early will likely help to secure a good spot.

Attendees have been asked to use public transport or walk to the event, as there will be a number of road closures in place in areas surrounding the event. There will also be no dedicated parking.

open image in gallery ( England Football / Football Association )

The FA says that the following stations can be used to access The Mall:

Green Park (London Underground)

Piccadilly Circus (London Underground)

Victoria (London Underground, National Rail)

Westminster (London Underground)

Charing Cross (London Underground, National Rail)

More information about these stations and route-planning guidance can be found on the Transport for London (TfL) and National Rail Enquires websites. It is also advisable to follow both of these organisations on social media for on-the-day updates.

There will be signage and steward direction outside each station, with attendees encouraged to move away from exits and entrances as soon as possible.

Due to the large crowds, the FA has asked that young children remain in physical contact with their guardians, and advise that groups stay together to avoid being separated.

Property should not be left unattended anywhere near the route, and bags or luggage which appear to have been left should be reported to stewards or police.

Those with accessibility needs can pre-book a space for themselves and one carer on an accessible viewing area by emailing accessibility@victorycelebration.co.uk. Only Green Park, Victoria and Westminster stations have step-free access.

How to watch the ceremony on TV or online

The Homecoming celebration will be broadcast live on the BBC, ITV and Sky between 12pm and 1pm, with viewers able to tune in at any time.

All of these channels also offer respective online live TV streaming services for those with devices connected to the internet.