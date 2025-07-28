England win Euro 2025 – live: Trophy parade celebrations revealed after Lionesses defend crown with penalty triumph
The Lionesses prevailed in a thrilling penalty shootout under Sarina Wiegman to defend their European title and gain revenge over the world champions in Basel
England are European champions again after securing Euro 2025 glory by defeating world champions Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout in Basel.
Chloe Kelly’s winning spot kick and Hannah Hampton’s saves proved decisive for the Lionesses in a gripping contest that ended 1-1 after extra-time.
The Lionesses became the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, but did it the hard way - as they had down throughout the tournament.
They will return to England as heroes on Monday and kick off their homecoming celebrations, which will continue with a homecoming parade in London tomorrow.
Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to her players to winning the most “chaotic and ridiculous” tournament - while Lucy Bronze revealed she had played with a fractured tibia.
The England players partied through the night after avenging their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final by making more history as England players.
Follow live reaction and analysis from the Euro 2025 final between England and Spain, below:
'This team shows what it's like to be English'
Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty for England and ensured she had the final moment in two European Championship finals.
After the match she gave her thoughts to ITV saying: “You know what, this teams shows exactly what it’s like to be English. I’m so proud, it’s unbelievable.
“This team is made of magic, of steel, it’s a huge moment for every girl out there with that dream, you can do it!
“Keep shooting for the stars.”
Kier Starmer congratulates the Lionesses
The Primer Minister was one of the first to send his congratulations to England after their triumph in the Euro 2025 final.
He posted on X: “Champions! Congratulations Lionesses – what a team. What a game. What drama.
“You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”
Wiegman hopes win will 'push women's game even more'
England boss Sarina Wiegman admitted that she hopes her team’s triumph in the Euro 2025 final will help to push the women’s game to a higher level.
Speaking in the aftermath to the Lionesses’ victory she said: “I hope it will push the women’s game even more. The level went up again. The intensity of the games went through the roof.
“I just think this tournament broke every record again with spectators and the television views.
"I hope that will boost the women’s game everywhere and not only in England. I don’t know what to expect now in England. I think it will just boost again.”
Spot kick queens
England have now taken four penalty shootouts under manager Sarina Wiegman including two at Euro 2025.
They’ve won all four of them with the most important coming in the Euro 2025 when they defeated Spain 3-1.
Hannah Hampton made two fine saves and Chloe Kelly dispatched the final penalty to take the Lionesses to glory once again.
Lionesses led for just five minutes in knockout rounds
Talk about doing things the hard way.
England are the first team to have three different matches go to extra time in a single edition of either the women's World Cup or women’s European Championship.
They triumphed at Euro 2025 despite leading for just four minutes and 52 seconds in the entire knockout stages of the tournament.
Absolute nerves of steel from the Lionesses.
Jubilant Princess Charlotte celebrates Lionesses Euro 2025 win with her father Prince William
A jubilant Princess Charlotte has been spotted celebrating alongside her father, the Prince of Wales, as England secure back‑to‑back European Championship titles.
The Lionesses fought back from a one goal deficit against Spain at St Jakob‑Park in Basel to win Euro 2025 after a tense penalty shootout. The victory made the Lionesses the first team ever to defend their Euro crown since the tournament began in 1984.
Jubilant Princess Charlotte celebrates Lionesses Euro 2025 win with Prince William
Will England have a trophy parade after winning Euro 2025?
England defeated Spain in dramatic fashion after Chloe Kelly’s winning penalty secured Women’s Euro 2025 glory and now they will prepare for a parade in London.
The Lionesses will show off their trophy on Tuesday 29 July after leaning on goalkeeper Hannah Hampton during the shootout, with the Chelsea shot-stopper thriving to deny Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati, while Salma Paralluelo missed the target completely.
Will England have a trophy parade after winning Euro 2025?
England hero Lucy Bronze reveals she played entire Euro 2025 with fractured tibia
England defender Lucy Bronze revealed she played through the entirety of Euro 2025 with a fractured tibia after becoming a two-time European champion with the Lionesses.
Bronze, 33, is the oldest member of England’s squad and started all six games during the tournament, including their dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Spain in the final. Bronze also defied injury to play a key part in England’s quarter-final comeback over Sweden.
England hero Lucy Bronze reveals she played entire Euro 2025 with fractured tibia
Report: England only had one key trait over Spain – but it led them to Euro 2025 glory
History repeated, once as another triumph, twice with force. Chloe Kelly again decided the European Championship for England, this time with a penalty of such ferocity that it fittingly reflected the fight and spirit of this team.
It was proper grit, proper character… Yes, proper England, who remain European champions. Sarina Wiegman’s side produced another miracle in this tournament, as she claimed a third successive winners’ medal in the competition.
These are all historic feats in themselves, but they are elevated by the manner of this glory, writes Miguel Delaney in Basel.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments