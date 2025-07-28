Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England win Euro 2025 – live: Trophy parade celebrations revealed after Lionesses defend crown with penalty triumph

The Lionesses prevailed in a thrilling penalty shootout under Sarina Wiegman to defend their European title and gain revenge over the world champions in Basel

Jamie Braidwood
in Basel
,Miguel Delaney,Chris Wilson,Mike Jones
Monday 28 July 2025 08:23 BST
Comments
Chloe Kelly reacts to Euro 2025 winning goal: 'I don't miss penalties'

England are European champions again after securing Euro 2025 glory by defeating world champions Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout in Basel.

Chloe Kelly’s winning spot kick and Hannah Hampton’s saves proved decisive for the Lionesses in a gripping contest that ended 1-1 after extra-time.

The Lionesses became the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, but did it the hard way - as they had down throughout the tournament.

They will return to England as heroes on Monday and kick off their homecoming celebrations, which will continue with a homecoming parade in London tomorrow.

Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to her players to winning the most “chaotic and ridiculous” tournament - while Lucy Bronze revealed she had played with a fractured tibia.

The England players partied through the night after avenging their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final by making more history as England players.

Follow live reaction and analysis from the Euro 2025 final between England and Spain, below:

'This team shows what it's like to be English'

Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty for England and ensured she had the final moment in two European Championship finals.

After the match she gave her thoughts to ITV saying: “You know what, this teams shows exactly what it’s like to be English. I’m so proud, it’s unbelievable.

“This team is made of magic, of steel, it’s a huge moment for every girl out there with that dream, you can do it!

“Keep shooting for the stars.”

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates with the trophy (Peter Byrne/PA)
England’s Chloe Kelly celebrates with the trophy (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
Mike Jones28 July 2025 08:35

Lionesses celebrate Euro 2025 win

England beat Spain on penalties in the Euros final on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)
England beat Spain on penalties in the Euros final on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
England's Chloe Kelly celebrates with the trophy (Nick Potts/PA)
England’s Chloe Kelly celebrates with the trophy (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
APTOPIX Euro 2025 Final England Spain Soccer
APTOPIX Euro 2025 Final England Spain Soccer (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Mike Jones28 July 2025 08:30

Kier Starmer congratulates the Lionesses

The Primer Minister was one of the first to send his congratulations to England after their triumph in the Euro 2025 final.

He posted on X: “Champions! Congratulations Lionesses – what a team. What a game. What drama.

“You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

Mike Jones28 July 2025 08:25

Wiegman hopes win will 'push women's game even more'

England boss Sarina Wiegman admitted that she hopes her team’s triumph in the Euro 2025 final will help to push the women’s game to a higher level.

Speaking in the aftermath to the Lionesses’ victory she said: “I hope it will push the women’s game even more. The level went up again. The intensity of the games went through the roof.

“I just think this tournament broke every record again with spectators and the television views.

"I hope that will boost the women’s game everywhere and not only in England. I don’t know what to expect now in England. I think it will just boost again.”

Mike Jones28 July 2025 08:21

Spot kick queens

England have now taken four penalty shootouts under manager Sarina Wiegman including two at Euro 2025.

They’ve won all four of them with the most important coming in the Euro 2025 when they defeated Spain 3-1.

Hannah Hampton made two fine saves and Chloe Kelly dispatched the final penalty to take the Lionesses to glory once again.

Hannah Hampton of England saves the second penalty from Mariona Caldentey
Hannah Hampton of England saves the second penalty from Mariona Caldentey (Getty Images)
Mike Jones28 July 2025 08:17

Lionesses led for just five minutes in knockout rounds

Talk about doing things the hard way.

England are the first team to have three different matches go to extra time in a single edition of either the women's World Cup or women’s European Championship.

They triumphed at Euro 2025 despite leading for just four minutes and 52 seconds in the entire knockout stages of the tournament.

Absolute nerves of steel from the Lionesses.

Mike Jones28 July 2025 08:13

Jubilant Princess Charlotte celebrates Lionesses Euro 2025 win with her father Prince William

A jubilant Princess Charlotte has been spotted celebrating alongside her father, the Prince of Wales, as England secure back‑to‑back European Championship titles.

The Lionesses fought back from a one goal deficit against Spain at St Jakob‑Park in Basel to win Euro 2025 after a tense penalty shootout. The victory made the Lionesses the first team ever to defend their Euro crown since the tournament began in 1984.

Jubilant Princess Charlotte celebrates Lionesses Euro 2025 win with Prince William

A picture of the Prince of Wales with his arm around his daughter was posted on social media following the Lionesses victory, alongside the caption ‘Champions of Europe’
Jamie Braidwood28 July 2025 08:10

Will England have a trophy parade after winning Euro 2025?

England defeated Spain in dramatic fashion after Chloe Kelly’s winning penalty secured Women’s Euro 2025 glory and now they will prepare for a parade in London.

The Lionesses will show off their trophy on Tuesday 29 July after leaning on goalkeeper Hannah Hampton during the shootout, with the Chelsea shot-stopper thriving to deny Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati, while Salma Paralluelo missed the target completely.

Will England have a trophy parade after winning Euro 2025?

The Lionesses overcame world champions Spain to defend their European title after Hannah Hampton’s saves and Chloe Kelly’s penalty secured glory in Basel
Jamie Braidwood28 July 2025 08:03

England hero Lucy Bronze reveals she played entire Euro 2025 with fractured tibia

England defender Lucy Bronze revealed she played through the entirety of Euro 2025 with a fractured tibia after becoming a two-time European champion with the Lionesses.

Bronze, 33, is the oldest member of England’s squad and started all six games during the tournament, including their dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Spain in the final. Bronze also defied injury to play a key part in England’s quarter-final comeback over Sweden.

England hero Lucy Bronze reveals she played entire Euro 2025 with fractured tibia

The right back revealed she had played through injury moments after becoming a two-time European champion with England
Jamie Braidwood28 July 2025 08:02

Report: England only had one key trait over Spain – but it led them to Euro 2025 glory

History repeated, once as another triumph, twice with force. Chloe Kelly again decided the European Championship for England, this time with a penalty of such ferocity that it fittingly reflected the fight and spirit of this team.

It was proper grit, proper character… Yes, proper England, who remain European champions. Sarina Wiegman’s side produced another miracle in this tournament, as she claimed a third successive winners’ medal in the competition.

These are all historic feats in themselves, but they are elevated by the manner of this glory, writes Miguel Delaney in Basel.

England only had one key trait over Spain – but it led them to Euro 2025 glory

England 1-1 Spain (England win 3-1 on pens): The Lionesses held their nerve in a shootout thanks to Hannah Hampton’s two saves and Chloe Kelly’s decisive spot kick in Basel
Miguel Delaney28 July 2025 08:02

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

