England win Euro 2025 – live: Trophy parade celebrations revealed after Lionesses defend crown with penalty triumph

Chloe Kelly reacts to Euro 2025 winning goal: 'I don't miss penalties'

England are European champions again after securing Euro 2025 glory by defeating world champions Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout in Basel.

Chloe Kelly’s winning spot kick and Hannah Hampton’s saves proved decisive for the Lionesses in a gripping contest that ended 1-1 after extra-time.

The Lionesses became the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, but did it the hard way - as they had down throughout the tournament.

They will return to England as heroes on Monday and kick off their homecoming celebrations, which will continue with a homecoming parade in London tomorrow.

Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to her players to winning the most “chaotic and ridiculous” tournament - while Lucy Bronze revealed she had played with a fractured tibia.

The England players partied through the night after avenging their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final by making more history as England players.

Follow live reaction and analysis from the Euro 2025 final between England and Spain, below: